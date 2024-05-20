Home Secretary: We are determined to stop the boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Secretary: We are determined to stop the boats

By Press Association
The Home Secretary has insisted the Government is still determined to ‘stop the boats’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Home Secretary has insisted the Government is still determined to “stop the boats” as migrant Channel crossings near 10,000 for the year so far.

James Cleverly said people smugglers had changed the way they operate when questioned over why the number of migrants arriving in the UK continued to rise despite the Government’s efforts to curb crossings.

He also sought to blame Labour, accusing the opposition party of delay tactics over the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Grooming gangs facility at Essex Police Headquarters
Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government is ‘determined to stop the boats’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Provisional Home Office figures show 9,874 people have arrived in the UK in 2024 to date after making the journey from France – a new record high for the first five months of a calendar year.

During a visit to Essex Police headquarters, Mr Cleverly said: “We as a Government are determined to stop the boats, to break the people smuggling gangs.”

Smugglers have been “adapting their behaviour in response to the pressure we have put on with regards to the supply of small boats, to the supply of engines and illicit finance”, he said, adding: “Sadly we are seeing more and more migrants forced onto boats, incredibly dangerous, that is why we are determined to break the business model of those people smuggling gangs.”

Labour’s vow to “take things like Rwanda off the table” if the party gained power after the next general election was “a signal to the people smuggling gangs to continue doing what they’re doing”, Mr Cleverly warned.

He added: “The Rwanda scheme has been delayed because of the delaying tactics of the Labour Party.”

“I would have liked to have seen it up and running much earlier, but we are determined to crack down on those people smuggling gangs, we are determined to operationalise Rwanda as part of the measures to protect our borders and make sure facilities like Wethersfield are no longer necessary,” he said.

It comes after Mr Cleverly stressed last week that a “concerted effort” to derail the Rwanda plan through the courts will not prevent planes taking off.

He also said he wants facilities like former RAF base Wethersfield – which is in his Braintree constituency and is being used as an asylum accommodation centre – to “no longer to be needed”.