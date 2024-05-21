Labour to start building homes within months of getting into government – Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour to start building homes within months of getting into government – Rayner

By Press Association
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said that her party would begin building new homes within months of getting into government (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour would start building new homes “within months” of getting into government, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader said the party wanted to start creating “towns of the future” within their first term.

Speaking in Leeds at the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), a property industry conference, Ms Rayner, who is also the shadow housing secretary, said Labour would set up an expert independent taskforce to help choose the right sites to develop.

Labour’s New Towns plans
Angela Rayner said the Labour’s next generation of new towns would be ‘homes fit for the future’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

“A list of projects will be announced within our first 12 months of government, so we can start building the towns of the future within months, not decades,” she said.

Ms Rayner told the conference that Britain was in the middle of a housing crisis with a planning system that has “become gummed up” and reiterated Labour’s commitment to re-introduce local housing targets.

“When Rishi Sunak binned this policy, he did so because he’s too weak to stand up to his own MPs and now the public is paying the price.

“We’re already seeing the consequences for house building rates across England,” she said.

Ms Rayner said she would not simply demand “more units, at any cost” and promised Labour’s “next generation of New Towns” would be “homes fit for the future” inspired by garden suburbs like Hale in Manchester, Roundhay in Leeds and the Garden City project.

Keir Starmer visit to Shropshire
Angela Rayner, pictured with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, said that her party’s housing policy means developers must deliver more social and affordable homes (Jacob King/PA)

She told the conference the plans will include a New Towns Code meaning developers must deliver:

• More social and affordable homes – with a gold standard aim of 40%

• Buildings with character, in tree-lined streets that fit in with nearby areas

• Design that pays attention to local history and identity

• Planning fit for the future, with good links to town and city centres

• Guaranteed public transport and public services, from doctors’ surgeries to schools

• Access to nature, parks and places for children to play.

Ms Rayner said: “Our local housing recovery plan will reverse the Conservatives’ damaging changes to planning, getting stalled sites moving at speed.

“We’ll give Mayors the tools they need to deliver homes in their areas, revitalising brownfield first, unlocking ugly, disused grey belt land for housebuilding and setting tough new conditions for releasing that land.

“Our ‘golden rules’ will ensure any grey belt development delivers affordable homes, new public services and improved green spaces.

“This means more social and affordable homes and we will ensure that brownfield sites are approved quicker so homes get built fast.

“Together, we will unleash the biggest wave of affordable and social housing in a generation.”

In the speech, Ms Rayner also said Labour would unlock government grants to deliver new homes and make the Affordable Homes Programme more flexible.

She told delegates she would be working with shadow environment secretary Steve Reed to develop new policies for planting trees, restoring habitats and “helping wildlife thrive”.

Ms Rayner restated Labour’s commitment to ban no-fault evictions and “give first-time buyers first dibs on new developments in their communities, with a comprehensive mortgage guarantee scheme for those who don’t have access to the bank of mum and dad”.

“We’ll end the mediaeval leasehold system, with root and branch reform, and we will build the houses that the next generation so desperately needs,” she said.