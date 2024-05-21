Clubs and governing bodies must help tackle football fan disorder – minister

Football clubs and governing bodies must consider how they can tackle fan disorder, a Scottish Government minister has said after trouble broke out in Glasgow following Celtic’s title win at the weekend.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown encouraged discussions about a fan zone being set up for the upcoming Old Firm derby in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Police arrested 19 people as 25,000 people gathered in Glasgow to celebrate Celtic’s title win.

Four officers were injured in disorder during the impromptu gathering at Glasgow Cross.

Police made a number of arrests during the gathering at Glasgow Cross on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

SNP MSP John Mason raised the issue at Holyrood on Tuesday, saying residents had been afraid to leave their homes.

Ms Brown said: “Any threat to public safety and any damage caused by this disorder is just not acceptable.”

The “vast majority” of fans were well-behaved, she said.

She continued: “Governing bodies and individual clubs must consider what measures they can take and how they can use their influence to help tackle misconduct.”

The minister said the Government had never ruled out the concept of strict liability, where clubs can face punishment for the poor behaviour of their fans.

Discussions between the city council and the football clubs around organised celebrations have taken place, she said, with the minister saying she “fully encouraged such dialogue”.