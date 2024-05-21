Swann pledges to deliver infected blood compensation at same time as rest of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swann pledges to deliver infected blood compensation at same time as rest of UK

By Press Association
UUP MLA Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
UUP MLA Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

Robin Swann has pledged to ensure that victims of the infected blood scandal in Northern Ireland will receive compensation at the same time as the rest of the UK.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly, the Health Minister said victims had already been failed by the state, and this must not happen again with the compensation package.

Mr Swann issued an apology to victims on Monday in London when he travelled to the capital for the delivery of the Infected Blood Inquiry report.

The 2,527-page report found that the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

The investigation said patients were knowingly exposed to unacceptable risks of infection as it outlined deliberate attempts to conceal what unfolded, including evidence of officials destroying documents.

The report highlighted that Northern Ireland was reliant on blood donated by prisoners and military personnel, two groups associated with higher risk of blood infections.

It also found that authorities in Northern Ireland “brought little independent thinking” to the issue and were content to allow central government to take the lead on all significant decisions related to the scandal.

Mr Swann said supporting the victims has been one of his top priorities since first becoming Health Minister in 2020.

INQUIRY Blood
(PA Graphics)

Earlier, Cabinet Office minister John Glen some victims of the scandal will receive a £210,000 interim compensation payment before the end of the summer, and the first full payments will be made before the end of the year.

Mr Swann said those payments will be made in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK.

He said a previous payment was processed through the department’s business services organisation (BSO), and once the money is received from Westminster, it will be transferred to BSO for payments.

“There will be no postcode differential in how those who are affected and infected will actually be treated or supported through this compensation package, because I believe that they have already been failed by the state, and I think to delay this because of where someone lives would be a further failure,” he said.