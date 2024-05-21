Welsh First Minister refuses to show evidence for minister’s sacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh First Minister refuses to show evidence for minister’s sacking

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething has refused calls to show evidence for why he sacked Hannah Blythyn from the government. (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Welsh First Minister has refused to show any evidence for why he sacked a government minister whose “reputation lies in tatters”.

Vaughan Gething said that he had “no alternative” but to remove Hannah Blythyn, from the government as the minister for social partnership last week, after accusing her of leaking messages to the media.

Ms Blythyn, MS for Delyn, immediately refuted the First Minister’s allegations, insisting she was “clear and have been clear that I did not, nor have I ever leaked anything” and was “deeply shocked” at her dismissal.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, asked Mr Gething to present evidence that links Ms Blythyn to the leak.

He said: “That Member’s reputation lies in tatters today because you dismissed her from the Government because you said she was the source of a leak to the media.

“That is a very serious accusation to make, especially when that accusation gets contested.”

Mr Davies said there were two differing sides, and it would not be unreasonable for people to ask who is telling the truth, insisting that evidence be made available “so that this can be put to bed”.

He added: “Hannah Blythyn has said her integrity remains intact; does yours, First Minister?”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Andrew RT Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives

Mr Gething said: “No government of any shade that has had to take action on this basis would publish that information.

“We’ve actually seen that in other instances as well.”

He added: “I don’t accept the member’s assertion that this is the end of the member’s career.

“I think it is perfectly possible in the future for there to be a return, and I look forward to an opportunity to work with her to undertake and to build on the work she’s already undertaken.

“I’m very clear about my integrity and the very difficult choice that I had to make, but I’m very clear about the choice being the correct one for the government and for the work we need to do on behalf of the country, and that underscores all the decisions I have made in this matter.”

Hannah Blythyn, deputy minister for social partnership in the Welsh Government
Hannah Blythyn, the former deputy minister for social partnership in the Welsh Government (The Welsh Government/PA)

He added that he had acted in accordance with the ministerial code and the government’s cabinet handbook, and had sought advice from the Permanent Secretary on the process.

The exchange follows reports on the Nation.Cymru news website, which featured a message posted to a ministerial group chat in August 2020 by Mr Gething, stating that he was “deleting the messages in this group”.

Mr Gething previously told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that lost WhatsApp messages were not deleted by him, but by the Welsh Parliament’s IT team during a security rebuild.

He previously told the plenary that the leaked message was from a section of an iMessage group chat with other Labour ministers and related to internal discussions within the Senedd Labour group.

Mr Gething denied the message contradicted the evidence he had given to the inquiry, adding that the message did not relate to pandemic decision-making.

His decision to sack Ms Blythyn, as well as long-standing concerns about a donation he took from a man convicted of environmental offences, led Plaid Cymru to abruptly end its co-operation deal with the Labour government on Friday.