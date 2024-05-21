No 10 behaving as if Rishi Sunak is ‘as popular as two years ago’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 behaving as if Rishi Sunak is ‘as popular as two years ago’, says minister

By Press Association
Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Downing Street is allowing Rishi Sunak to hog the limelight as if he were “as popular in the polls as he was two years ago”, a Cabinet minister has said.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said No 10 should stop “placating” the Prime Minister and instead give air time to more popular colleagues such as Kemi Badenoch and Penny Mordaunt.

Mr Mercer vented his frustrations in a private memo written on his laptop, of which photos have emerged.

A passenger travelling on the same train to London as the politician on May 6 handed the pictures of his laptop screen to The Times.

The Plymouth Moor View MP wrote: “Political communication seems haphazard, un-themed and loose. We have average performers during important slots. How many people did (Transport Secretary Mark) Harper win over for us this weekend?

“Team in No 10 operating as though the PM is as popular in the polls as he was two years ago. It appears to be all about placating him/managing him/promoting him on social media.

“We are only going to get through this as a team. There are good, capable senior colleagues around the Cabinet table who people clearly like, who should see more air time and be more prominent.”

Polls of Conservative members showing that Business Secretary Ms Badenoch and Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt are more popular than Mr Sunak “should not be ignored”, he said.

Both are seen as potential Tory leadership contenders if the party loses the next general election.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Johnny Mercer said No 10 should give more air time to Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)

Mr Mercer, who has been an outspoken backer of Mr Sunak, also wrote that too many special advisers were “overpromoted and underskilled” and had “poor political judgments”.

He said that despite his access to No 10 and the Prime Minister, “I don’t feel part of the team”.

His efforts to persuade No 10 to allow veterans to use their IDs at polling stations had been blocked by special advisers, he said, adding: “Feels like even I cannot have any impact on the grid/government comms.”

Labour’s shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: “With high-profile Tory ministers exposed as lacking confidence in Rishi Sunak and his weak leadership, it’s no wonder the British public are demanding it’s time for change.

“The only way to turn the page and end the ongoing Tory chaos is with a Labour government delivering change the country needs.”

Mr Mercer’s office and No 10 have been contacted for comment.