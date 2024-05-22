Schools to ‘strive for excellence’ as specialist maths adviser appointed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Schools to ‘strive for excellence’ as specialist maths adviser appointed

By Press Association
A national mathematics specialist adviser has been appointed in a bid to improve performance in the subject in Scotland’s schools (Danny Lawson/PA)
A national mathematics specialist adviser has been appointed in a bid to improve performance in the subject in Scotland's schools

A former maths teacher has been appointed by the Scottish Government to lead work to develop a new approach to the subject and boost achievement in schools.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced Andy Brown – who has also held acting head teacher roles in schools – will work with bosses at Education Scotland to update the curriculum for maths and numeracy.

The national mathematics specialist adviser will “play a valuable role as we strive for excellence” in the subject, Ms Gilruth said.

It comes in the wake of an international study which showed maths performance in Scottish schools is declining.

Specialist adviser Andy Brown said maths is a subject of ‘such importance to our society’ (Scottish Government/PA)

The latest Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ranked Scotland slightly below the OECD average for maths.

Maths and numeracy are the first areas of Scotland’s curriculum to be updated, with changes to be tested with teachers later this year, the Scottish Government said.

Ms Gilruth, who used National Numeracy Day to announce the appointment of Mr Brown to the role, said she is “determined to drive forward further improvements in Scotland’s curriculum”.

She said that “given the particular challenges identified” in the latest Pisa statistics, “it is right that we begin with the maths curriculum”.

Mr Gilruth added: “While the figures show Scotland is similar to the OECD average in maths, we are not content to be average – and Andy will play a valuable role as we strive for excellence.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth announced the appointment on National Numeracy Day (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Andy brings a wealth of specialist experience to this position. As well as leading the work to update the maths and numeracy curriculum, he will advise me directly on maths improvement, including the different approaches which Scotland might consider to refresh our approach to teaching, learning and assessment.

“It is important to note that evidence from the 2023 national qualification results show ongoing recovery – and the most recent data for literacy and numeracy in primary schools shows attainment at a record high.

“That is something we are determined to build on and I look forward to working with Andy to drive further improvements in our schools.”

Mr Brown said he is “naturally honoured and delighted” to have been appointed national mathematics specialist adviser.

He added: “I look forward to working closely with the wonderfully talented educators across Scotland to support curricular improvements in mathematics and numeracy.

“Mathematics is a subject which is of such importance to our society. It can bring joy and wonder, and I hope I will play a part in promoting this.”