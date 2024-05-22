Lethal equipment flown from China to Russia for use in Ukraine, Shapps says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lethal equipment flown from China to Russia for use in Ukraine, Shapps says

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said lethal aid is flying from China to Russia (PA)
Lethal equipment is being flown from China to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, Grant Shapps has said.

The Defence Secretary said UK and US intelligence undermines Beijing’s previous attempts to present itself as a moderating influence on Moscow.

Mr Shapps used a speech at the London Defence Conference on Wednesday to reveal the “significant development” as he argued Nato needs to “wake up” and bolster defence spending alliance-wide.

He said: “Today I can reveal that we have evidence that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment for use in Ukraine.”

Mr Shapps added: “US and British defence intelligence can reveal that lethal aid is now flying from China to Russia and into Ukraine.

“That recent visit we saw, the I think 64% increase in trade that we’ve seen between the two countries, reveals that there is actually a much deeper relationship there.

“And this is new intelligence which leads me to be able to declassify and reveal this fact today. I think it’s quite significant.”

The Defence Secretary said democratic states must make a “full-throated case” for freedoms that are dependent on the international order, meaning “we need more allies and partners” worldwide.

“It’s time for the world to wake up. And that means translating this moment to concrete plans and capabilities. And that starts with laying the foundations for an alliance-wide increase in spending on our collective deterrent,” he said.

Putin and Xi
Mr Putin and Mr Xi met in Beijing earlier this month (Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

It comes after President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin put on a strong show of unity during a meeting in Beijing earlier this month which was closely watched by western capitals.

The Chinese President said there should be a “political solution” to the conflict in Ukraine but did not give any details, despite calls including from Downing Street for him to urge Russia to “cease its illegal war”.

Beijing is a key supporter for Mr Putin, who is widely regarded as a pariah after he ordered the invasion in 2022.

It continues to supply Moscow with key components that the Kremlin needs for its war machine, and its purchase of Russian oil and gas has helped boost the Russian economy.