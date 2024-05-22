MP raises concerns after facing ‘child killer’ claims while out with her toddler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

MP raises concerns after facing ‘child killer’ claims while out with her toddler

By Press Association
Labour MP Stella Creasy in Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)
A Labour MP has voiced safety concerns after a man approached her in the street and called her a “child killer” over her abortion views.

Stella Creasy said the incident occurred whilst she was out with her toddler, who was left in tears after the man refused to leave them alone.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat offered to meet the Walthamstow MP to discuss her case, which was raised as the House of Commons considered Lord Walney’s report into Political Violence and Disruption.

Ms Creasy has long campaigned for changes to abortion law and has tabled an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, which includes a move to decriminalise abortion up to 24 weeks.

Tom Tugendhat
Tom Tugendhat offered to meet Ms Creasy (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Creasy said: “The minister was talking earlier about the difference between online and offline but for many of us there is now no distinction in the intimidation and aggression that we face.

“And if liberty means anything for elected officials, it also means being able to take time off and go to the park.

“But last week a man made my toddler cry because he would not leave us alone in the street and instead was determined to call me a ‘child killer’ in front of her because he didn’t agree with my views on abortion, a matter that I have debated with many others in my constituency, I should say he was not a constituent.

“I am not alone in being targeted on my own, as many members here have talked about.

“But the parliamentary police tell me that this behaviour is completely normal, acceptable within a democracy, that this man had a right to express his opinion, that MPs should expect to be contacted wherever they are in the street and whomever is with them, and if our families are distressed that is just unfortunate.”

Ms Creasy suggested an “urgent” Speaker’s conference is needed to “get the balance right in how we can all protect our families”.

Mr Tugendhat replied: “Can I first of all offer my deepest sympathies to (Ms Creasy) because that is completely unacceptable and I’d be very happy to take that up with her afterwards and have a specific conversation about it.”

Mr Tugendhat said he did not believe a Speaker’s conference is “necessary right now” as the Defending Democracy Taskforce has been established, which involves MPs from different parties and a representative on behalf of Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.