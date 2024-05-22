Pandemic treaty opponents ‘peddling misinformation’, says public health expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pandemic treaty opponents ‘peddling misinformation’, says public health expert

By Press Association
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Politicians who claim an international pandemic treaty will allow global health leaders to impose lockdowns in certain countries are “peddling misinformation”, a leading expert has said.

Global health leaders will discuss a draft version of the treaty next week at the World Health Assembly.

Some MPs have called on the Government to allow Parliament to review and vote on the global pandemic preparedness treaty before the UK becomes a signatory.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said claims that the agreement will give it power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates are “false”.

Reports suggest that UK officials have been resistant to proposals on vaccine commitments.

Before the meeting of global health leaders, Professor Liam Smeeth, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the PA news agency: “There are activists who want to peddle misinformation about the pandemic agreement, or treaty, when both the WHO and UK Government ministers are in total agreement that sovereign national decision-making on health threats would never be impacted.

“The pandemic agreement is negotiated between the member states themselves which retain the sovereign right to legislate health policies as they see fit – this is about the countries of the world coming together to fight the next pandemic. To suggest anything else is utter nonsense.

“By listening to such misinformation, we are at risk of abandoning all the lessons we learned during the pandemic about the vital importance of working together to combat a global disease threat. Lethal viruses take no notice of national borders or political grandstanding.

“We don’t know what the next deadly outbreak will be or when the world will face a new pandemic. We do know that every one of us is at risk from the numerous threats that exist (and) co-ordination across borders is vital.

“Making sure everyone has access to vaccines is vital. Because our shared future depends on our shared health.”

He added: “To stand a fighting chance in the future, we need to unite behind these priorities against the target we all have in common: the next pandemic.

“A global threat demands a global response and the WHO is at the heart of co-ordinating the efforts of governments, health agencies and communities around the world to stop outbreaks in their tracks before they can become another pandemic.

“Agreeing to work together does not equate to giving up power. Indeed, it would be hugely damaging to not grab this opportunity, find ways to defend ourselves and to commit to sharing data, know-how and resources on a global scale while we can.”

The WHO has proposed a convention, agreement or other international instrument on pandemic preparedness and response, intended to “ensure communities, governments and all sectors of society – within countries and globally – are better prepared and protected”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Niall Carson/PA)

The organisation’s intergovernmental negotiating body will compile a draft of the accord and will submit its outcome to the 77th World Health Assembly, which will take place between May 27 and June 1.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus director-general of the WHO, said: “The pandemic agreement focuses on strengthening co-ordination for an international response to pandemics, with equitable access to personal protective equipment, vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics at the core.

“Along with strengthened international health regulations, the pandemic agreement remains our best shot, and indeed our generational opportunity, at making sure next time a virus hits, we have a plan to get critical health tools to people quickly, effectively and fairly.

“It will save lives and I’m asking country leaders to give it one last big push to get it over the line next week.”