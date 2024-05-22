Mother of Manchester Arena victim urges Sunak to pass terror law before election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of Manchester Arena victim urges Sunak to pass terror law before election

By Press Association
Figen Murray and her husband Stuart speaking to Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim has urged the Prime Minister to promise that new terror legislation will be passed before the next election.

Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett, met Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Martyn’s Law, named in tribute to the 29-year-old who was one of 22 people killed at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.

Martyn Hett
Ms Murray said: “The Prime Minister promised me today that he would introduce Martyn’s Law to Parliament before summer recess. This is important and welcome.

“What the Prime Minister was unable to promise was that this legislation will be passed before the next election.

“Draft legislation doesn’t save lives, and introducing it doesn’t make good on the Government’s pledge to make us safer.

“I urge the Prime Minister to act with urgency to get this done.”

It comes as speculation mounted on Wednesday that the Prime Minister was set to call a general election.

Martyn’s Law
Sir Keir wrote to Mr Sunak after a “very positive” meeting with Ms Murray.

He said the Labour Party “wholeheartedly” supports her campaign and the Tory leader should work with him to “deliver on that promise without further delay”.

“As you know, today marks the seventh anniversary of the Manchester Arena Bombing – an appalling act of terror which took 22 innocent lives and injured over 1,000 people,” Sir Keir wrote.

“In the aftermath of that terrible attack, our nation was united in grief. The city of Manchester was shocked to its core. And families faced the unimaginable pain of learning that parents, siblings and children would never return home.

“Like you, I met one such family today. Figen Murray and her family have shown incredible strength since the loss of her son, Martyn Hett. Their campaign for Martyn’s Law has shown that a positive legacy can emerge from that dark day in our nation’s history.

“The Labour Party wholeheartedly supports the tireless campaign by Figen – alongside Survivors Against Terror – to make Martyn’s Law a reality. It will be an important step to ensuring people feel safe at events, and it is right that the Government delivers on its promise to legislate for it.

“Like Figen and her family, the Labour Party wants to see Martyn’s Law on the statute book as soon as possible. To that end, I am writing to confirm that we are happy to work with you and your Government, through the usual channels, to agree this as a standalone bill and ensure it is given parliamentary time as a priority.

“If time is allocated after the upcoming recess, we will work constructively with the Government to ensure this bill is passed swiftly.

“You will recall the promise you made to Figen Murray in December 2022 to put this legislation into place. I urge you to work with us to deliver on that promise without further delay. The victims and their families deserve nothing less.”

Speaking to Ms Murray at Parliament, Sir Keir said that if there is a general election and a change of government, the Labour Party will pass the law.

He said: “We will push this Government as long as they exist… because this is a cross-party issue it is capable of going through very quickly. You deserve nothing less.”

Ms Murray replied: “Terrorism is just absolutely awful. Nobody should be in a situation like ours, where we have our son’s ashes on a bookshelf at home. That just isn’t right.

“Five years of campaigning, I was hoping I was going to get a really positive answer. Whilst it was semi-positive, it wasn’t the answer I wanted to hear. So I’m pleading with you that you get this done if this present government is not going to.”

In a later statement, she said: “While (Sir Keir’s statement) is very encouraging, we don’t want to wait for a new government to get this done.

“With all-party support and public security at risk, there is no excuse for not getting this done now.”

Before the meetings, Ms Murray had completed a 200-mile walk to Downing Street and delivered a letter to the Prime Minister as part of a campaign for Martyn’s Law.