King’s role as Sunak announces General Election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

King’s role as Sunak announces General Election

By Press Association
The King with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in February (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The King with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in February (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King could be set for the third prime minister of his reign after Rishi Sunak called a General Election, with Charles agreeing to his request to dissolve Parliament.

His first prime minister was Liz Truss – but her stint in charge was the shortest in British history – and the King welcomed Mr Sunak as his second PM just six weeks after acceding to the throne.

Mr Sunak revealed he spoke with King earlier on Wednesday to inform him of his decision and the King had agreed to the request for the dissolution of Parliament.

General Election announcement
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, after calling a General Election for July 4 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer, returned to public-facing engagements in April and now has a number of duties ahead of him after Mr Sunak announced his plan for the country to go to the polls on July 4.

Speaking at Downing Street, Mr Sunak said: “Earlier today I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament.

“The King has granted this request and we will have a General Election on July 4.”

Prince’s Trust Award 2024
The King meeting Arti, the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award winner at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday in London (Chris Jackson/PA)

In 2017, Theresa May told Queen Elizabeth II of her plan to call a snap general election by telephone on Easter Monday, before publicly announcing the news at Downing Street one day later.

The late Queen was staying at Windsor Castle that weekend, having attended the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel with her family.

But there was no official record of a call or a meeting in the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements.

Cop28 summit
The King speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King was at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, hosting the winners of The Prince’s Trust awards in the afternoon, where TV star Declan Donnelly joked that his celebrity partner Anthony McPartlin was missing from the reception because he was breastfeeding his newborn baby.

The engagement went ahead as planned, without any changes to timings.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on when the King spoke with Mr Sunak and whether the conversation was in person, online or by telephone.

Prince’s Trust Award 2024
The King meeting Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall at the Prince’s Trust event at the Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

The King was also due to hold a Privy Council meeting afterwards, but it is not yet clear whether this went ahead.

Then Wednesday evening is the regular slot for his weekly audience with Mr Sunak, which usually happens at 5.45pm.

In a statement, Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister has today asked His Majesty The King to proclaim the Dissolution of Parliament. His Majesty has been graciously pleased to signify that he will comply with this request.

“Parliament will be prorogued on Friday 24 May. Dissolution will take place on Thursday 30 May. The General Election will take place on Thursday 4 July.

“The new Parliament will be summoned to meet on Tuesday 9 July, when the first business will be the election of the Speaker and the swearing-in of members, and the State Opening will be on Wednesday 17 July.”

Under the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022, which repealed the Fixed Terms Parliament Act 2011, the PM can seek the monarch’s permission to dissolve parliament and call a general election at a time of his choosing.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Rishi Sunak arrives at Buckingham Palace in October 2022 for an audience with the King where he was invited to become PM (Yui Mok/PA)

The date of the dissolution is set by a Royal Proclamation issued by the King, on the advice of his prime minister, and timed to allow for the polling day to occur on Mr Sunak’s chosen date.

The 2022 Act restored the practice whereby the monarch dissolves parliament at the request of the PM, without the need for a parliamentary vote on plans for an election.

There is no fixed number of days that have to take place between the announcement of an election and dissolution.

It is typically a few days later to allow the Commons and Lords to finish any urgent business.

Veterans gather to mark Falklands’ liberation
The Queen would have held a Privy Council to approve the dissolution of parliament during the Blair years (Ian Jones/PA)

In previous times prior to 2011, the late Queen’s agreement to dissolve parliament meant she had to hold a meeting of the Privy Council to approve a royal proclamation which was signed and affixed with the Great Seal of the Realm.

The date of the dissolution of parliament is laid down in statute, as 25 working days, not counting weekends or any bank holidays that fall within this period, before the proposed polling day.

For a July 4 election, this is May 30.

Dissolution is the official term for the end of a parliament.

At dissolution all the business in both Houses comes to an end and all MPs lose their seats in the House of Commons.

State Opening of Parliament
The King at the state opening of parliament (Leon Neal/PA)

Dissolution is deemed to have occurred just after midnight at the start of the day.

The day after the General Election, it will be the King’s duty to invite the leader of the party that won the most seats in the House of Commons to become Prime Minister and to form a government – one of the few remaining personal prerogatives of the sovereign.

It was one of the Queen’s last duties, just two days before she died, when she appointed Liz Truss as prime minister, at Balmoral Castle.

It was the first time the Queen, who had mobility issues, carried out the key duty at her Scottish retreat rather than at Buckingham Palace.

Liz Truss becomes PM
Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss at Balmoral where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Charles, who has conducted a flurry of engagements since returning to public facing duties last month, has an engagement scheduled for Thursday, and is travelling to Crewe for a day trip on Friday to visit the Bentley factory.

The King is also gearing up for the busy D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations at the start of June.

The sovereign does not vote and is a constitutional monarch who must remain politically neutral.