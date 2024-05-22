Johnson urges public to vote Conservative after election announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Johnson urges public to vote Conservative after election announcement

By Press Association
A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the former prime minister would be supporting the Conservatives ‘as always’ (Andrew Boyers/PA)
A spokesman for Boris Johnson said the former prime minister would be supporting the Conservatives ‘as always’ (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Boris Johnson has urged voters to back the Tories amid speculation he might appear on the General Election campaign trail.

A spokesman for the former prime minister said he was “as always, strongly supporting the Conservatives” and “encourages everybody to do the same” following the announcement that a poll would take place on July 4.

But it remains unclear whether Mr Johnson would join Rishi Sunak or other candidates on the campaign trail, despite months of speculation about his plans for the election period.

POLITICS Election
(PA Graphics)

On polling day itself, Mr Johnson will hope not to repeat his experience at May’s local elections, when he was turned away from a polling station after attempting to vote without a valid photo ID.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak’s direct predecessor Liz Truss said she looked forward to campaigning for re-election in South West Norfolk.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister tweeted a statement saying she would be “running on my record of standing up for local residents over the past 14 years”.

She added: “Only by returning a Conservative MP on 4th July can residents be guaranteed a strong voice for South West Norfolk in Westminster who has a track record of fighting for lower taxes, controlling our borders and traditional conservative values.”