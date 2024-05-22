General Election is chance for ‘end to Tory chaos’, says Vaughan Gething

The July election is a chance for an “end to Tory chaos” and for two Labour governments to work together, the Welsh First Minister has said.

Speaking after Rishi Sunak’s announcement in Downing Street, Vaughan Gething said he looks forward to making the case for his party over the coming weeks.

Mr Gething said: “Rishi Sunak has finally come to the same conclusion as the rest of the country, a General Election is needed now.

“People across Wales are calling out for a change of government, an end to Tory chaos and two Labour governments working together for Wales and Britain.”

pic.twitter.com/b11e3NLUmc — Vaughan Gething (@vaughangething) May 22, 2024

In a video posted on X – formerly Twitter – he added: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers are holed up in Downing Street and they have no plan for what comes next.

“Welsh labour is ready for that General Election, the people of Wales are too.

“We’ve already set up the foundations of that next UK Labour government, and I look forward to making my party’s case up and down the country in the next few weeks.”

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said that Labour’s record in the country should come as a warning.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, criticised Labour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Keir Starmer says Wales is his blueprint for government, and while the Conservatives are delivering for Wales, Labour’s record in Wales stands as a stark warning to the rest of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We have a Labour First Minister mired in controversy for taking dirty money, for ideologically motivated 20mph speed limits, and for his out-of-touch plans to spend £120 million on 36 more politicians (in the Senedd).

“Thanks to Labour, Wales has the longest NHS waiting lists in the UK, the lowest employment in the UK, and the worst educational standards in the UK.

“The Welsh Conservatives will take the message to the country that our economic plan is working and because Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, they cannot be trusted to run our United Kingdom.”

Plaid Cymru – who were in a co-operation agreement with Welsh Labour in the Senedd until last week – said voting for the party will mean “more voices shouting for Wales”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, appealed for people’s votes (PA)

Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Only a vote for Plaid Cymru will put Wales’ best interests first in this election.

“We are ready to take this fight to the London parties to demand the fairness that Wales both needs and deserves.

“The Tories have crashed the economy and hard-working people are still paying the price of high bills.

“Labour, on the other hand, just take Wales for granted. None of the London parties will put Wales first.

“Only Plaid Cymru will demand fairness for Wales – a fairer funding deal so we can invest in our economy, NHS and schools; the billions owed to us in rail cash so we can connect our communities north to south; and the powers over our natural resources so we can build an economy fit for the future by creating well-paid green jobs.

“In Plaid Cymru, you have candidates rooted in their communities.

“Strong local champions who’ll be Wales’s voice in Westminster – not Westminster’s voice in Wales.

“And more Plaid Cymru MPs means more voices shouting for Wales.”