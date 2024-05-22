General Election is chance for ‘end to Tory chaos’, says Vaughan Gething

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election is chance for ‘end to Tory chaos’, says Vaughan Gething

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething has said the General Election is a chance for an ‘end to Tory chaos’ (PA)
The July election is a chance for an “end to Tory chaos” and for two Labour governments to work together, the Welsh First Minister has said.

Speaking after Rishi Sunak’s announcement in Downing Street, Vaughan Gething said he looks forward to making the case for his party over the coming weeks.

Mr Gething said: “Rishi Sunak has finally come to the same conclusion as the rest of the country, a General Election is needed now.

“People across Wales are calling out for a change of government, an end to Tory chaos and two Labour governments working together for Wales and Britain.”

In a video posted on X – formerly Twitter – he added: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers are holed up in Downing Street and they have no plan for what comes next.

“Welsh labour is ready for that General Election, the people of Wales are too.

“We’ve already set up the foundations of that next UK Labour government, and I look forward to making my party’s case up and down the country in the next few weeks.”

Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said that Labour’s record in the country should come as a warning.

Farmer protests
The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, criticised Labour (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Keir Starmer says Wales is his blueprint for government, and while the Conservatives are delivering for Wales, Labour’s record in Wales stands as a stark warning to the rest of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We have a Labour First Minister mired in controversy for taking dirty money, for ideologically motivated 20mph speed limits, and for his out-of-touch plans to spend £120 million on 36 more politicians (in the Senedd).

“Thanks to Labour, Wales has the longest NHS waiting lists in the UK, the lowest employment in the UK, and the worst educational standards in the UK.

“The Welsh Conservatives will take the message to the country that our economic plan is working and because Labour cannot be trusted to run Wales, they cannot be trusted to run our United Kingdom.”

Plaid Cymru – who were in a co-operation agreement with Welsh Labour in the Senedd until last week – said voting for the party will mean “more voices shouting for Wales”.

Plaid Cymru new leader
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru, appealed for people’s votes (PA)

Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “Only a vote for Plaid Cymru will put Wales’ best interests first in this election.

“We are ready to take this fight to the London parties to demand the fairness that Wales both needs and deserves.

“The Tories have crashed the economy and hard-working people are still paying the price of high bills.

“Labour, on the other hand, just take Wales for granted. None of the London parties will put Wales first.

“Only Plaid Cymru will demand fairness for Wales – a fairer funding deal so we can invest in our economy, NHS and schools; the billions owed to us in rail cash so we can connect our communities north to south; and the powers over our natural resources so we can build an economy fit for the future by creating well-paid green jobs.

“In Plaid Cymru, you have candidates rooted in their communities.

“Strong local champions who’ll be Wales’s voice in Westminster – not Westminster’s voice in Wales.

“And more Plaid Cymru MPs means more voices shouting for Wales.”