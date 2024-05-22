Who are D:Ream? The band whose song played during Rishi Sunak’s election speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who are D:Ream? The band whose song played during Rishi Sunak’s election speech

By Press Association
D:Ream lead singer Peter Cunnah (Neil Munns/PA)
Rishi Sunak made his announcement of a General Election on July 4 while the song Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream blasted in the background.

The Prime Minister had to battle both the rain and the sounds of the New Labour anthem, which came from beyond the Downing Street gates.

Mr Sunak said he would “fight for every vote” as he attempts to overturn a 20-point opinion poll deficit.

– Who are D:Ream?

D:Ream are a pop group comprised of vocalist Peter Cunnah and DJ Alan Mackenzie.

Professor Brian Cox, who has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, was formerly a keyboard player with the band.

Cunnah is from Northern Ireland and went to Ulster University before he moved to London where he met Mackenzie in a club in 1991 and started D:Ream.

After their first album Mackenzie left the band but the pair reunited years later and are set to perform on the Glade stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.

Science Summer School NI
Professor Brian Cox was a member of the band (Liam McBurney/PA)

– What are their hit songs?

The band’s biggest hit is Things Can Only Get Better which went to number one on the UK chart in 1994 after it was re-released.

The Labour Party used the song in its successful 1997 campaign which saw Tony Blair elected prime minister.

The band’s other hits include U R The Best Thing, which peaked at number four in the charts, and Take Me Away, which went to number 18.

They released their debut album D:Ream On Vol.1 in 1993 and followed this with World in 1995 – both peaking at number five in the UK chart.

In 2023 they released a compilation, The Best Thing, which includes remastered versions of their songs.