Sunak admits election announcement ‘was a bit wet’ and he now has an umbrella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak admits election announcement ‘was a bit wet’ and he now has an umbrella

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was soaked while making a speech outside No 10 (Lucy North/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was soaked while making a speech outside No 10 (Lucy North/PA)

Rishi Sunak admitted that it was “a bit wet” when he made his election announcement, but said he did not regret giving the speech outside No 10 in the pouring rain.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday fired the starting gun for a July 4 General Election while exposed to the elements on Downing Street.

The rain-soaked statement was poked fun at, with observers questioning why the Tory leader did not use an umbrella in the downpour.

Rishi Sunak announcing the General Election
Rishi Sunak battled the weather and loud music during his announcement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As he embarks on a two-day whistlestop tour of all four UK nations on Thursday, Mr Sunak said he did have a brolly with him “just in case”.

“I’m not going to deny that it was a bit wet,” Mr Sunak laughed on LBC Radio.

“I’m not a fair-weather politician.

“I believe very strongly in the traditions of our country. And when you’re making a statement of that magnitude as Prime Minister, I believe in just doing it in the traditional way, come rain and shine, in front of the steps of Downing Street.”

Asked on Radio 4’s Today programme whether colleagues did not warn him he would get drenched, Mr Sunak said: “I don’t think people are focused on the weather.

“I mean, you know, we’re British, we talk about the weather a lot, but I think this election will be more focused on the issues that you and I have been talking about.

“People will be pleased to know that I have got an umbrella with me today just in case.”

As well as the rain, a sodden Mr Sunak had to battle the sounds of New Labour anthem Things Can Only Get Better being blasted from beyond the Downing Street gates.

It led to headlines joking that “things can only get wetter” for the Prime Minister.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chose to stay out of the rain to respond to the election announcement, making a speech inside while flanked by Union flags.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer stayed indoors for his response to Rishi Sunak’s election announcement (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested that Mr Sunak was “a tough boy” for braving the wet weather.

The Cabinet minister told ITV’s Peston: “The fact is the Prime Minister has demonstrated throughout his career he’s been willing to make the tough calls…

“Doing a speech in the rain with some idiot blaring some music is one of the easier things he’s had to do.

“Keir Starmer had to do it indoors.

“He’s a tough boy, he’s a tough guy. And Keir Starmer had to run off inside to do his speech, and there you go – there’s your choice.”