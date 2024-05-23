Labour minister channels RuPaul and urges Government to ‘sashay away’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour minister channels RuPaul and urges Government to ‘sashay away’

By Press Association
A Labour shadow minister quoted drag queen RuPaul and urged the government to ‘sashay away’ (Harvey Anthony Harvey/PA)
A Labour shadow minister quoted drag queen RuPaul and urged the government to ‘sashay away’ (Harvey Anthony Harvey/PA)

Labour’s Sir Chris Bryant quoted drag queen RuPaul in the Commons, as he urged the Government to “sashay away”.

The shadow culture minister criticised the Government for failing to support creative industries, from the reduction in music students to ballerinas being told to re-train.

Elsewhere, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said she is pressing the Government to include the Media Bill in the so-called “wash-up” period, which is the final days of a Parliament before dissolution.

Sir Chris Bryant
Labour’s shadow culture minister Sir Chris Bryant criticised the Government (Yui Mok/PA)

In the Commons on Thursday, Sir Chris said: “Two music venues closing every week. British artists prevented from touring in Europe. The UK art market falling from second to third in the world.

“A-level music students down by 45%. Museums and galleries struggling with the cost of living. Ballerinas told to re-train. Theatre and opera touring slashed. An apprenticeship levy that doesn’t work for the creative industry.

“Was this all part of the plan? Or in the words of RuPaul, isn’t it time for this appalling Government to sashay away?”

Ms Frazer said the Government has provided “tax reliefs for every sub-sector of the creative industry”, adding: “We have supported the creative industries at every single level, we have a plan from (the) first day of primary school to the last day of work.”

Lucy Frazer File Photo
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer faced questions in the commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

Elsewhere in Culture, Media and Sport questions, SNP frontbencher Kirsty Blackman said: “Will the Media Bill be part of wash-up? Because a number of organisations including STV have contacted me this morning asking for it to be.”

Ms Frazer replied: “That is certainly what I am pressing for, very grateful for her support to ensure that happens.”

During a question on protecting local journalism earlier in the session, Mark Logan, Conservative MP for Bolton North East, said: “In the spirit of one-upmanship, I’d just like to announce that the Speaker doesn’t read The Financial Times or listen to Radio four, no, he reads the Bolton News and listens to Bolton FM.

“And we were very disappointed at the weekend because we lost to Oxford United.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle responded: “For point of clarification, I do read the Chorley Guardian, Lancashire Evening Post and I definitely would still be listening as Peter Kay would say – to Chorley FM coming all over.”

Sir Lindsay was referring to the comedian’s “coming in your ears” saying.