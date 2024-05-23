Harris: Israel is misrepresenting the views of the Irish people on Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harris: Israel is misrepresenting the views of the Irish people on Palestine

By Press Association
Simon Harris has said Israel is misrepresenting Ireland’s views (Damien Storan/PA)
Israel is misrepresenting the views of Ireland, the Irish premier has said.

On Wednesday, Ireland announced its recognition of the state of Palestine in a joint move with Norway and Spain.

The decision is to formally take effect in the three countries on Tuesday May 28.

In response, Israel warned there will be “severe consequences”.

Ireland’s ambassador in Israel, alongside her Spanish and Norwegian counterparts, was called to the Israeli foreign ministry for a reprimand.

As part of a “severe demarche”, the three ambassadors were shown videos of Hamas carrying out kidnappings.

The Israeli foreign affairs minister, Israel Katz, claimed Ireland and Taoiseach Simon Harris had “rewarded terrorism”.

Discussing the reprimand on Thursday, Mr Harris said Irish ambassador Sonya McGuinness was doing an “excellent” job representing the views of Ireland.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The three Irish Government leaders: Eamon Ryan, left, Simon Harris, centre, and Micheal Martin, announced the move on Wednesday (PA)

He said: “Any foreign ministry can call in any ambassador but what I will not tolerate is any country misrepresenting the position of the Irish people.

“I am the leader of the Irish Government, I speak on behalf of Ireland and we have been clear and unequivocal that we condemn Hamas, that we condemn the most horrific, barbaric massacre that Israel experienced on the seventh of October.

“We call for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages.

“But it is entirely possible to say what I have just said and also say the next bit – which sadly some refuse to say – that what is happening in Palestine, what is happening in Gaza, is a humanitarian catastrophe.

“That children are being starved, are being deprived of food and that there are children who will go to sleep in Gaza tonight not sure if they will wake in the morning.

“This situation is not sustainable. It needs to stop.

“I have no intention of being in any way, shape or form distracted from the immediate need for a cessation of violence in the Middle East; the need for the release of the hostages for humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded and unhindered; and the need for a peace settlement.

Speaking on CNN’s Amanpour programme, Mr Harris added: “And I can say this to the people of Israel: We recognise the state of Israel.

Child Poverty and Well-being Summit
Simon Harris, left, with former UK prime minister Gordon Brown at the inaugural Child Poverty and Well-being Summit in Dublin on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We recognise the state of Israel’s right to live in peace and security.

“That is their right. The people of Palestine also must have an equivalent right to peace and security.

He added: “And let me also say this to the people of Israel. The Irish people know what it’s like to have their national identity hijacked by a terrorist organisation.

“The IRA was never the people of Ireland and Hamas is not the people of Palestine.”

Earlier, Mr Harris said an aim of the recognition of Palestinian statehood was to build a “momentum towards a peace process” with Israel.

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Harris was asked about the warnings issued by Israel.

He said: “I had a very good conversation with the president of Israel (Isaac Herzog) last Friday. It was firm but respectful.

“We exchanged views and I outlined the Irish position, so I don’t think anyone in the world, least of all Israel, would have been surprised by the decision that Ireland, Norway and Spain took yesterday.

“I fundamentally believe that it is the right decision. It is an effort to try and create momentum towards a peace process that may seem far away, but is absolutely and essentially needed.

“A two-state solution is the only way to bring peace and stability to the people of Israel and the people of Palestine.”