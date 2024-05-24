Fact check: UK quarterly GDP outpaced the US, but annually it fell behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fact check: UK quarterly GDP outpaced the US, but annually it fell behind

By Press Association
The UK economy grew in the first three months of 2024 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK’s economy is “outpacing Germany, France and the United States”.

Evaluation

The UK’s economy did grow more rapidly than those countries if comparing the first quarter of 2024 with the last quarter of 2023.

However. when comparing growth levels over the past year, the UK’s economy has outpaced Germany but is well behind both the US and France.

Forecasts by the International Monetary Fund suggest the UK will grow more slowly than the US and France this year.

The facts

The size of a country’s economy is generally measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 GDP in the UK rose by 0.6%. That was faster than 0.4% recorded in the US, 0.2% in Germany and 0.2% in France.

However, when comparing the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the UK lagged behind. Year-on-year GDP rose just 0.2% in the UK.

That was better than Germany’s GDP which shrank by 0.2%, but well below the 3.0% rise the US enjoyed, or the 1.1% increase in France.

According to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast from April, the UK’s economy is expected to grow 0.5% this year.

The IMF forecasts that this year Germany will grow 0.2%, France will grow 0.7% and the US will grow 2.7%.

Links

Rishi Sunak speech (archived)

UK Parliament – GDP – International Comparisons: Key Economic Indicators (archived)

IMF – World Economy Outlook, April 2024 (archived)

Election Check 24