‘I’ve tried my hardest’ – Matt Hancock gives final speech as MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘I’ve tried my hardest’ – Matt Hancock gives final speech as MP

By Press Association
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said in his final speech in the Commons that the vaccine programme was ‘without doubt one of the country’s finest achievements in peacetime’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former health secretary Matt Hancock said in his final speech in the Commons that the vaccine programme was ‘without doubt one of the country’s finest achievements in peacetime’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“I’ve tried my hardest”, Matt Hancock told MPs as he gave his final speech in the Commons.

He also stated that the vaccine programme was “without doubt one of the country’s finest achievements in peacetime”.

The former health secretary resigned from his cabinet position in 2021 after admitting breaking social distancing guidance by having an affair with a colleague.

Mr Hancock – who had the Conservative whip suspended for appearing on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here – spoke from the Tory benches on Friday after having the whip reinstated.

The member for West Suffolk said he “couldn’t finish without a word about the NHS”.

He told MPs: “For 18 months, I thoroughly enjoyed myself trying to improve the tech in the health service but then of course, the pandemic struck.

“And I want for one last time to say thank you to all of those who rose to the occasion and did so much to get us through, to deliver the safety that was needed, for instance, the shielding programme which isn’t mentioned as much as it should be for protecting those who were most vulnerable.

“And, of course, the vaccine programme which was without doubt one of the country’s finest achievements in peacetime. I want to thank colleagues with whom I worked incredibly closely and who helped make that happen. And some of you are heroes of the pandemic too.”

He concluded: “It is impossible to win unless you truly want to serve your country. I believe that everybody comes into this place wanting to make their country a better place.

“I’ve tried my hardest to do that for 14 years, to reach out, to try to do things differently and to try to embrace the future. It’s been an honour and a privilege and I thank you.”

Earlier in his contribution he thanked his children saying: “The impact of the scrutiny of politics, especially when people make mistakes, has a huge impact on them, and they have put up with a lot.”

He added: “But politics also, I’d reflect, is noisier and it’s harder than it was 14 years ago when I first came into Parliament. The nature of social media has made it more difficult and the nature of the world has made it sadly, more dangerous.”