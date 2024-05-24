Decision to restore Tory whip to Bob Stewart branded ‘shameful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision to restore Tory whip to Bob Stewart branded ‘shameful’

By Press Association
Bob Stewart (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Bob Stewart (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man who was told to “go back to Bahrain” by Bob Stewart has said it is “shameful” that the Conservatives have let him back into the party.

The MP for Beckenham in south-east London made the comments to Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, 37, in a row outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House in Westminster in 2023.

Then a Conservative MP, Mr Stewart resigned the whip after he was convicted last November for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to the incident.

The conviction was overturned at Southwark Crown Court in February this year after it determined that although the comments were abusive, the upset they caused Mr Alwadaei did not amount to “harassment, alarm or distress”.

On Friday, it was announced that Mr Stewart would have the Tory whip restored.

Bob Stewart court case
Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei speaking outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

Reacting to the decision, Mr Al-Wadaei, who fled Bahrain in 2012 after being tortured by the authorities, said: “It’s shameful to see the whip getting restored to him.

“It gives a clear message that the Conservative Party will reward abusive comments by their MPs.”

Mr Stewart, 74, had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy when protester Mr Alwadaei shouted: “Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?”

During a heated exchange, Mr Stewart replied: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain.”

He also told Mr Alwadaei to “get stuffed, Bahrain’s a great place, end of”.

In footage played during his appeal, he added: “Now you shut up, you stupid man.”

On April 13, Mr Alwadaei wrote to the chairman of the Conservative Party, Richard Holden, after they rejected his previous complaint alleging a breach of the party’s Code of Conduct.

In his letter, Mr Alwadaei urged Mr Holden to reconsider his dismissal of the complaint, arguing that the Conservatives’ Code of Conduct does not require a successful prosecution to prove a breach, and urged the party not to return the whip.

The code states that holders of public office must “not use their position to bully, abuse, victimise, harass or unlawfully discriminate against others”.

Reacting to news that the whip had been restored, Mr Alwadaei said: “The party should hold itself to a higher standard.

“It shows a complete disregard to the impact on the victim.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Colonel Bob Stewart had his conviction quashed on appeal, with the judge concluding that there was no evidence that any upset, alarm or distress was caused.

“The whip was restored accordingly.”

Mr Stewart will be standing down at the General Election.