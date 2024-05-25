16 and 17-year-olds should get the vote, Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
16 and 17-year-olds should get the vote, Starmer says

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to to a local resident while on the General Election campaign trail in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said people old enough to work should be allowed to vote as he confirmed a Labour government would seek to extend the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The party leader said anyone paying tax should “have a say” in how their money is spent as he was questioned about the commitment on Saturday.

Asked by reporters on the campaign trail in Staffordshire whether Labour would lower the voting age, Sir Keir said: “Yes, I want to see both 16 and 17-year-olds. If you can work, if you can pay tax, if you can serve in your armed forces, then you ought to be able to vote.”

Sir Keir Starmer has a drink in the home of local resident
It comes after the Times reported a change to the voting age would likely appear in the King’s Speech if Labour wins on July 4, though there is no firm indication of how quickly the policy would be implemented.

“I would be extremely surprised if it wasn’t in the King’s Speech,” a source told the paper, describing the legislation needed as “extremely straightforward”.

Sir Keir continued his campaign on Saturday on familiar ground at Marston Road, the stadium of Stafford Rangers, where he repeated Labour’s message that it would offer “economic stability” amid a persistently high cost of living.

It is the second lower league football club visited by the die-hard Arsenal fan, who kicked off his pitch to voters at Gillingham FC earlier in the week.

Rishi Sunak meeting veterans at a community breakfast in his constituency
Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak spent the morning meeting local veterans for breakfast in his North Yorkshire constituency, where he made light of the rain-soaked Downing Street announcement in which he called the July 4 election.

The Prime Minister joked: “I thought, ‘come rain or shine, it’s the right thing to do’.

“But no pneumonia yet, my suit on the other hand… I’m not quite sure what state it will be in when I get back down to London.”