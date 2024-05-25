Reeves says Tories ‘haven’t learned lesson’ as she attacks Hunt’s tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reeves says Tories ‘haven’t learned lesson’ as she attacks Hunt’s tax plans

By Press Association
Rachel Reeves chatted with supermarket staff about the cost-of-living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)
Rachel Reeves chatted with supermarket staff about the cost-of-living crisis (Yui Mok/PA)

The shadow chancellor has criticised Jeremy Hunt’s plans for further “uncosted, unfunded tax cuts”, suggesting they would cause a repeat of the 2022 mini-budget.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves said the Conservatives would “do exactly the same thing all over again” to the economy if they won the General Election on July 4 as she hit the campaign trail in west London.

In an interview with the Telegraph newspaper, the Chancellor signalled his party would seek to end the impact of tapering of personal allowances on larger incomes if re-elected and said inheritance tax was “profoundly anti-Conservative”.

Ms Reeves met supermarket workers on Saturday to talk about the cost-of-living crisis after describing Labour as the party of “stability and tough spending” in her own Daily Mail article.

Ms Reeves was shown around an Iceland store by the the company’s managing director Richard Walker (left) (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked about Labour’s own tax plans after her visit to the Iceland store in Fulham, she said: “I want taxes on working people to be lower, but the Conservatives have now put forward a number of uncosted, unfunded tax cuts similar to what Liz Truss did just 18 months ago.

“The Conservatives haven’t learned that lesson, and putting forward unfunded commitments is something that I would never do, because when you play fast and loose with the public finances, it is ordinary working people that pay the price.

“We saw that with the Conservatives’ mini-budget, the risk of another five years of Conservatives is that they do exactly the same thing all over again.”

Ms Truss’s tenure in Downing Street lasted just 49 days after her mini-budget in September 2022 triggered mass market turmoil.

Ms Reeves stressed the need for “more stability” as she spoke with Iceland employees during her visit.

One staff member said they were “looking forward to some change”, while another said they had experienced “one hit after the other” since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shadow chancellor told reporters she had no plans to increase taxes, and that Labour would crack down on tax avoidance and applying VAT and business rates to private schools.

Labour candidate Ben Coleman will be hoping to unseat Greg Hands at the upcoming General Election (Yui Mok/PA)

She added: “There’s no shortcut. I’m not under any illusions about the scale of the challenge and the difficult choices that await me if I become Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“I won’t shirk from those challenges.”

Ms Reeves was joined by Labour’s candidate for the Chelsea and Fulham constituency Ben Coleman on her visit.

The seat has been held by business minister Greg Hands since 2005, who won a majority of more than 11,000 at the 2019 General Election.

Mr Coleman told the PA news agency he was not being complacent but felt Labour had “a better chance than we ever have” to win the seat.

He said: “I just think there are so many former Conservatives who just don’t want to vote for the Conservatives this time, and I hope that they’ll feel that the Labour Party represents hope, because that’s what’s in short supply at the moment.”