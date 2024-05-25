In Pictures: Dogs and ice cream add flavour to election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

In Pictures: Dogs and ice cream add flavour to election campaign

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined supporters for a dog walk near Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Party leaders have been out in the sunshine on the third day of General Election campaigning. SNP leader John Swinney enjoyed licking an ice cream while Lib Dem counterpart Sir Ed Davey got himself licked by a dog!

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey in a boat to highlight plans to abolish Ofwat and introduce a new water regulator to tackle the sewage crisis
He and the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford, later made friends with some dogs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
SNP leader John Swinney enjoys a cone
SNP leader John Swinney enjoyed an ice cream during a visit to Novellis parlour in Burntisland, Fife (Lesley Martin/PA)
He also met supporters public during a visit to Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes (Lesley Martin/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre right) joined veterans at a community breakfast
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined veterans at a community breakfast in his constituency in Northallerton (Oli Scarff/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a cuppa in the home of local resident Sarah while campaigning in Stafford
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer enjoyed a cuppa in the home of local resident Sarah while campaigning in Stafford (Jacob King/PA)
He then met Labour’s candidate for Stafford, Leigh Ingham (second right), and chatted to swing voters at Stafford Rangers Football Club (Jacob King/PA)
Rachel Reeves in Iceland
‘Frozen burgers for tea?’: Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves checked out the offerings during a visit to Iceland in Fulham with the firm’s managing director Richard Walker (Yui Mok/PA)