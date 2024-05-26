Ambassador ‘looking forward’ to Palestine flag flying over Irish parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambassador ‘looking forward’ to Palestine flag flying over Irish parliament

By Press Association
A view of the Palestinian flag flying outside the Palestinian Embassy in Dublin. The case of an Irish-Israeli girl who is feared kidnapped in Gaza has been raised with the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, said that she raised the case of eight-year-old Emily Hand after a meeting with Irish parliamentarians to discuss the Israel-Hamas war. Picture date: Thursday November 9, 2023.
Palestine’s ambassador to Ireland has said she is looking forward to seeing their flag flown over Leinster House on Tuesday.

The formal recognition of the Palestinian state by Ireland, along with Spain and Norway, culminates months of diplomatic efforts by Irish officials.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said it was “a very special day” when Irish premier Simon Harris announced Ireland recognises the state of Palestine.

She said: “I know that with all that’s going on with Palestine and against the Palestinian people, we felt it’s a light out of this dark tunnel.

“It gives hope. I’m really proud of being a representative of the Palestinian people here in Ireland.”

But she said the feeling is bittersweet: “It’s not easy to feel this happiness while thousands of people are killed on a daily basis and Israel is becoming even more vicious.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
The Palestinian ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid (Niall Carson/PA)

The Palestinian Mission in Ireland is to be upgraded to an embassy as part of the move, and an Ambassador from Palestine to Ireland will be appointed.

Ireland will also upgrade its Representative Office of Ireland in Ramallah to an embassy, and redesignate the Irish Representative to Palestine as the Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine.

In response to Ireland’s announcement on Wednesday that it recognises the state of Palestine, the Israeli foreign affairs ministry reprimanded Ireland’s ambassador to Israel Sonya McGuinness, along with the Spanish and Norwegian ambassadors.

As part of the “severe demarche”, the ambassadors were shown footage that Israel claimed was filmed on October 7 while the Israeli national media was present.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said that the presence of the national media was not something they had “witnessed before in other countries or jurisdictions”.

Dr Abdalmajid said she knows “it’s not easy for Ireland to take that decision” but said it was “the right time” to recognise a Palestinian state.

She said that the more countries that recognise Palestine as a state, the more pressure is put on Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza, which the ambassador called “the annihilation of a people”.

“I am looking forward to seeing the flag flying on Leinster House,” Dr Abdalmajid said, adding that Leinster House is representative of the people of Ireland. “It’s a big moment.”

She said she agrees with Mr Martin when he said the move would give strength to and “encourage peace lovers” and said “of course not” when asked about Israeli government’s claim that it “rewarded” terrorism.

She said that Palestine agreed to the Oslo accords but in the past 29 years “Israel exerted every effort to weaken the Palestinian Authority in every aspect”.

“The far right brought Israel to a very critical situation internationally. These far-right governments shouldn’t be given the right to control moderate Israelis who believe and think of peace.”