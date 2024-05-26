Cleverly ‘particularly sorry’ for Martyn’s Law not being passed before election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cleverly ‘particularly sorry’ for Martyn’s Law not being passed before election

By Press Association
Figen Murray, mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett, arriving in Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
James Cleverly has said he is “particularly sorry” to the mother of a victim of the Manchester Arena bombing attack for being unable to introduce Martyn’s Law before the General Election.

The Home Secretary spoke after Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was among the 22 killed in the 2017 blast at the Ariana Grande concert and has been campaigning to get the law passed, said she felt “misled” by Rishi Sunak this week.

Ms Murray said she felt “let down” after the Prime Minister told her on Wednesday, just hours before he called the election, that he would introduce the legislation before the parliamentary summer break.

Martyn’s Law would require venues and local authorities in the UK to have training requirements and preventative plans against terror attacks.

Martyn’s Law
Martyn Hett (Family handout/PA)

Asked whether the Government would apologise to Ms Murray, Mr Cleverly told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “Of course we’re sorry that not all the legislation has passed, and I’m particularly sorry that we weren’t able to get Martyn’s Law on the statute books before the General Election.

“But when I discussed with the family and the campaign group that it might straddle a General Election, that if we re-entered government we would prioritise this to get it on because it has taken longer than we would have wanted.

“And I said there is cross-party support, and I said I cannot envisage a world where this is not enacted, even if it is delayed because of a General Election.”

Ms Murray met Mr Sunak for closed-doors talks about the legislation on Wednesday, the seventh anniversary of her son’s death, after completing a 200-mile walk to Downing Street as part of her campaign.

She said the Prime Minister had given his word that it would be introduced before the summer recess, but could not promise it would be passed before the next election.

With Parliament prorogued and campaigning for the July 4 General Election under way, Ms Murray said she felt misled.

Mr Sunak said on Friday he had not deceived Ms Murray because he could still honour the commitment, telling journalists accompanying him on his whistlestop two-day tour of the four nations: “I said by summer recess and that will still be possible.

“The election is in the first week of July. Parliament will reconvene immediately after that, so there will still be time to bring that law in before summer recess, and that’s what I remain committed to doing.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer avoided making a guarantee that his party would bring it to Parliament ahead of the summer recess, but said he would introduce the law “as a priority” should he replace Mr Sunak in Number 10.