Eight arrested but ‘no significant disorder’ at Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Eight arrested but ‘no significant disorder’ at Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
Police said there was no major disorder at the match (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police said there was no major disorder at the match (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eight people were arrested in connection with the Scottish Cup final on Saturday but there was “no significant disorder”, police have said.

A last-minute goal earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Old Firm rivals Rangers in the 150th anniversary Scottish Cup at Hampden in Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

Among the arrests for minor disorder offences, Police Scotland said a 25-year-old man has been charged and was later released.

In addition, three men aged 19, 25 and 28 and a 17-year-old male will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

A 47-year-old man was given a fixed-penalty notice and two women – aged 51 and 52 – were given recorded police warnings.

Scottish Cup
Celtic lifted the Scottish Cup after a goal in the final minute (Robert Perry/PA)

Two 15-year-olds were arrested and left in the care of their families.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “There was no significant disorder and I would like to thank the majority of fans for their conduct throughout the day.

“Working with partner agencies, we provided a proportionate policing plan to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for those in and around the city.”

On Saturday, it emerged the Scottish Government and football authorities are considering tougher rules for fans caught with pyrotechnics.

Those caught with flares could be handed football banning orders which prohibit them from attending any stadium in the UK or Scotland games abroad.

Community safety minister Siobhian Brown said “pyrotechnic misuse at football matches remains an issue”.