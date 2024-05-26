DUP ‘willing to step aside’ in Fermanagh-South Tyrone for pro-union candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

DUP ‘willing to step aside’ in Fermanagh-South Tyrone for pro-union candidate

By Press Association
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaking to the media during a press conference at a Sure Start centre in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson speaking to the media during a press conference at a Sure Start centre in east Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP would be “willing to stand aside” in Fermanagh-South Tyrone for a non-party pro-union candidate, interim leader Gavin Robinson has said.

There were phone calls between unionist leaders on Friday evening around the potential of an agreed candidate for the seat which Sinn Fein won by just 57 votes at the last general election in 2019.

On Sunday TUV leader Jim Allister said he would back a non-party candidate who could embrace the support of all unionists.

Later Mr Robinson said in a statement that the DUP would stand aside for a non-party pro-union candidate.

UUP leader Doug Beattie previously indicated he is not in favour of unionist electoral pacts, and said his party has already selected local councillor Dianne Armstrong to stand in Fermanagh-South Tyrone.

Sinn Fein MPs at Westminster
Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew narrowly defeated then agreed candidate, the former UUP leader, Tom Elliott in 2019.

In the 2015 poll, Mr Elliott became the first unionist to hold the constituency since 1983, before Ms Gildernew won it back for Sinn Fein two years later.

Ms Gildernew has ruled herself out of defending the seat because she is standing in the European elections for the Irish Midlands-North West constituency instead.

Sinn Fein has not yet announced its candidate for Fermanagh South Tyrone.

Last week, the DUP and the TUV announced they would not run candidates in the North Down constituency in favour of independent unionist Alex Easton who is challenging the incumbent Stephen Farry (Alliance), and where former military leader Tim Collins is the UUP candidate.

Stormont Assembly
TUV Leader Jim Allister (PA)

Mr Robinson said his party “believe in cooperation across the unionist family and maximising the pro-Union vote”.

“We’ve been speaking to all shades of unionism about more than one seat,” he said.

“The DUP would step aside in Fermanagh-South Tyrone if there was a non-party pro-union candidate.

“We have not contested this seat in a Westminster election since 2005.

“Sinn Fein has held the seat for all but two of the last 23 years yet many across the constituency question what their absentee MP has delivered for the area.”

He added: “The DUP can point to more than 15,000 homes now receiving fibre broadband in Fermanagh & South Tyrone due to funding delivered through our Westminster Confidence & Supply Agreement yet what has Sinn Fein delivered in 20 years?”

Stormont Assembly
UUP Leader Doug Beattie (PA)

Mr Beattie told the PA news agency on Sunday: “The UUP came within 57 votes of beating Sinn Fein at the last Westminster election and therefore represent the best chance of returning an MP who will show up and represent constituents.”

Mr Allister told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme: “I think the best idea would be a non-party candidate who could embrace the support of all unionists.

“If that can be achieved, well and good, but that’s the vision and the mission at present.

“Whether or not it is obtainable remains to be seen because it only takes one of the three parties to say no.”

Mr Allister, has not indicated yet whether he will be standing in this General Election, also said his party will not support any candidates who back the Windsor Framework deal.

The North Antrim MLA said decisions are being made around candidate selections for the TUV and are set to be announced within the next week.

The TUV has also recently announced an electoral link-up with Reform UK.

The Richard Tice-lead party did not have enough time to register to run in Northern Ireland constituencies, but has pledged to fully support TUV candidates in the campaign, including with financial backing.