Workers at Sarwar family firm all paid real living wage, union insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Workers at Sarwar family firm all paid real living wage, union insists

By Press Association
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

All workers at a firm linked to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are paid at least the real living wage, union chiefs have insisted.

A spokesman for the trade union Usdaw said the most recent pay negotiations at United Wholesale Scotland – the firm started by the Labour MSP’s father – had resulted in a deal that “delivered an income higher than the real living wage for all employees”.

The union issued a statement after the Scottish Labour leader said he did “not believe that every single staff member is on the real living wage”.

However Mr Sarwar, who was speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show said he was aware there had been “significant increases in the wage after negotiations with Usdaw, their trade union”.

His comments came as he was questioned on Labour plans to improve conditions for workers, which the party says will boost incomes at the same time as “ensuring workplace rights are fit for a modern economy”.

While Mr Sarwar is not involved in United Wholesale his wife is a shareholder in the firm.

An Usdaw spokesman said afterwards: “Usdaw has a trade union recognition agreement with United Wholesale Scotland and we negotiate on pay with the company.

“In our last negotiation we agreed a pay deal that delivered an income higher than the real living wage for all employees.”

Mr Sarwar’s comments had earlier sparked criticism from his political rivals, with the SNP accusing him of “hypocrisy” while the Conservatives said the Scottish Labour leader had been left in a “humiliating position”.