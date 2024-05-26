SNP can kick Tories out of every seat in Scotland, Swinney to declare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP can kick Tories out of every seat in Scotland, Swinney to declare

By Press Association
John Swinney will visit Dumfries on Monday (Lesley Martin/PA)
John Swinney will say the SNP can kick the Conservatives out of “every seat in Scotland” as he campaigns ahead of the General Election.

The First Minister will on Monday campaign for votes in Dumfries, which is part of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack’s Dumfries and Galloway seat.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats will be launching their Scottish campaign.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be in Falkirk, the constituency represented by former Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson at Holyrood.

The Tories won six Scottish seats at the last general election, with the SNP’s Lisa Cameron later crossing the floor to join the Conservatives.

Alister Jack
John Swinney is to criticise Alister Jack while campaigning in the Scottish Secretary’s seat (PA)

Mr Swinney said: “In every seat the Tories currently hold, the SNP is the challenger and the only party who can defeat them – that is why I am urging people in Scotland to unite by voting SNP, meaning we cannot just remove the Tories from Downing Street, but kick them out of every seat in Scotland.

“They have shown disdain for Scotland every step of the way – and none more so than Alister Jack.

“He has sought to undermine the right to take decisions in Scotland and has been a cheerleader for Tory austerity and Brexit under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

“He exemplifies the complete disdain the Westminster establishment feels for the people of Scotland. This election is Scotland’s chance to ensure that there is not another generation of Alister Jacks sent to Westminster.

“In Scotland, Labour are barely interested in defeating the Tories, they are focusing their energy on attacking the SNP.

“We are the only party that can defeat every Tory MP and ensure we send MPs to Westminster who will always put Scotland first.”