Government minister says some British Muslims do not support UK values

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government minister says some British Muslims do not support UK values

By Press Association
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the majority of British Muslims are ‘community-minded people’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the majority of British Muslims are ‘community-minded people’ (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Some British Muslims “want to challenge” fundamental British values, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the “vast proportion” of British Muslims were “peace-loving, community-minded people”.

But there was a “very small proportion” that wanted to challenge the “values that we hold dear in the UK”, she added.

The senior Conservative was speaking to highlight her party’s plan to reintroduce a form of compulsory national service, which is in part aimed at building a “stronger national culture where everyone shares a commitment to improving our country”, according to Rishi Sunak’s party.

The plan would make it compulsory for 18-year-olds to either sign up for a 12-month placement with the armed forces or cyber defence, or commit to volunteering for one weekend a month in their community.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has suggested the programme was aimed at getting teenagers “out of their bubble” because too many “don’t mix with people of different religions, they don’t mix with different viewpoints”.

Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage said there was a “growing number of young people in this country who do not subscribe to British values” and “loathe much of what we stand for”.

Asked about Mr Farage’s comments, Ms Trevelyan said she disagreed but told LBC Radio: “The vast proportion of British Muslims are wonderful, peace-loving, community-minded people, certainly in the North East where I’m based, we have fantastic communities and they are a really important part of our social fabric.

“There are a very small proportion for whom they want to challenge those values that we hold dear in the UK, which are British values, and there we need to continue to work in community to bring those people to this.

“The UK has incredible values of freedom of speech, freedom of choice … these are incredibly important values, but they have to be nurtured and looked after, and where there are those who would threaten them we need to make sure that we deal with that.”

She said it was not a problem specific to any religion: “There are people who do not wish to stand alongside the values and laws that we have, and we continue to have to defend those.”

Part of the reason for the national service programme was to ensure “our young people, as they move into adulthood, going forward, will understand that”.

She said: “It’s about all of us, all our young people, whatever their cultural background, their personal religious faith – or none –  they work together in community through volunteering, or through joining the armed forces for a year’s commission to be part of building their future UK.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said Mr Farage’s comments were “incendiary rhetoric”.

She told LBC Radio: “What I see when I visit schools, colleges, universities the length and breadth of the country is young people who are really hopeful and optimistic about the future, but also people who will often be making an enormous contribution to their own community – whether that’s through volunteering, young carers, people who are really committed and dedicated individuals.

“I think what we need in this election is a sense of how we bring our country together, how we focus on a more positive and hopeful mission for what our country can be – not this kind of division.”