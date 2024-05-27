Sunak shows off his football skills with young players on campaign trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak shows off his football skills with young players on campaign trail

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Chesham United football club (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Chesham United football club (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rishi Sunak had a go at football training and met a young fan of his home team Southampton as he kicked off the first full week on the election campaign trail.

In his first visit of Monday, the Prime Minister took part in drills at Chesham United football ground alongside young players.

Mr Sunak attempted dribbling practice alongside four different age groups: under-eights, under-nines, under-11s and under-16s.

“Did we win?” he asked the group of players he had joined after the whistle blew. “No,” one of them replied.

General Election campaign 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Chesham United (Aaron Chown/PA)

Another player the Prime Minister spoke to was himself a Southampton fan, as his family had links to the town.

The Saints secured a return to the Premier League on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Leeds at Wembley.

But the Prime Minister, recently spotted at a Saints game, missed Southampton’s victory party at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday afternoon to take to the campaign trail.

At one point, he was presented with the trophy that Chesham United men’s team won on coming top in the Southern League Premier South, which has led to the team’s promotion into the National League South.

He noted that Chesham had won a cup previously held by the Saints in the past.

Posing for a photo alongside the young players and the team’s trophy, Mr Sunak shouted “Chesham!” alongside the team, before adding: “and Southampton!”

Elsewhere, Mr Sunak acted as a referee alongside teenage volunteers, as he sought to promote his new national service policy.