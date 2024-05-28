Ireland to formally recognise Palestinian state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland to formally recognise Palestinian state

By Press Association
The Palestinian flag flying outside the Palestinian Embassy in Dublin (PA)
The Palestinian flag flying outside the Palestinian Embassy in Dublin (PA)

Ireland is to formally recognise a Palestinian state on Tuesday in a joint move with Norway and Spain.

The Palestinian flag is to be flown over the home of the Irish parliament, Leinster House, and four hours are set aside in the Irish parliament’s lower chamber to hear TDs’ statements.

Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders, the culmination of months of diplomatic work that began in December.

The Palestinian Mission in Ireland is to be upgraded to an embassy and a Palestinian ambassador to Ireland will be appointed.

Ireland will upgrade its Representative Office of Ireland in Ramallah to an embassy, and redesignate the Irish Representative to Palestine as the Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Palestine.

The current ambassador in Dublin Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid said the move “gives hope” and said it was “the right time” to recognise a Palestinian state.

“I am looking forward to seeing the flag flying on Leinster House. It’s a big moment,” she said.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Israel Katz reacted to the planned recognition by issuing a “severe demarche” to the Irish, Spanish and Norwegian ambassadors to Israel.

Irish premier Simon Harris criticised Israel’s treatment of Ireland’s ambassador Sonya McGuinness, who was shown footage in front of Israeli media in a manner said to be “outside the norm” of how diplomats are treated.

Mr Harris and other government ministers have denied claims that the move would “reward” terrorism, stating that it was being done to offer hope to Palestinians amid months of a humanitarian crisis in the enclave and put an emphasis on peace.

“Ireland was very clear last week when we announced along with Norway and Spain our intention to recognise the state of Palestine, why we were doing it, what it was and what it was not,” Mr Harris said on Monday.

“We believe in the state of Israel, in the state of Palestine, living side by side in peace and stability.”

He added: “Quite frankly, I think many people in Israel, many people in Palestine, many people the world over, are able to differentiate between the people of Israel and the Netanyahu government. I certainly am able to differentiate between the two, just like we can differentiate between right and wrong.”