Increase in number of patients waiting over the target time in A&E departments

Weekly figures have shown a rise in the number of patients waiting longer than the Scottish Government’s target time in accident and emergency departments.

It comes as official data showed a small drop in the number of patients attending at A&E who were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – with this down to 66.2% in the week ending May 19.

That is down from 67.2% the previous week, Public Health Scotland’s data showed, and continues to be well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of patients being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Of the 28,436 people who went to A&E for help in the week ending May 19, a total of 9,603 were there for longer than the four-hour target time – with this up from 9,156 the previous week.

There were 3,450 patients who spent more than eight hours in A&E, compared to 2,935 the previous week.

Meanwhile, the figures also showed 1,462 patients were in the emergency room for 12 hours or more, up from 1,243 the week before.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.