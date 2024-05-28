Increase in number of patients waiting over the target time in A&E departments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in number of patients waiting over the target time in A&E departments

By Press Association
New figures showed a decrease in the number of Scots being dealt with within the four-hour target time by the country’s A&E departments. (Chris Radburn/PA)
Weekly figures have shown a rise in the number of patients waiting longer than the Scottish Government’s target time in accident and emergency departments.

It comes as official data showed a small drop in the number of patients attending at A&E who were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – with this down to 66.2% in the week ending May 19.

That is down from 67.2% the previous week, Public Health Scotland’s data showed, and continues to be well below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of patients being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Of the 28,436 people who went to A&E for help in the week ending May 19, a total of 9,603 were there for longer than the four-hour target time – with this up from 9,156 the previous week.

There were 3,450 patients who spent more than eight hours in A&E, compared to 2,935 the previous week.

Meanwhile, the figures also showed 1,462 patients were in the emergency room for 12 hours or more, up from 1,243 the week before.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.