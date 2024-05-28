Almost £680m paid out to families through Scottish Child Payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost £680m paid out to families through Scottish Child Payment

By Press Association
The number of children receiving the Scottish Child Payment has increased, figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)
The number of children receiving the Scottish Child Payment has increased, figures show (Nick Ansell/PA)

The number of children benefiting from a “crucial cash” payment has increased, official figures have revealed.

By the end of March 2024, a total of 329,055 children under the age of 16 were in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment – with the number of youngsters, for whom payment is made, up by 1,405 from the end of last year.

Overall, the Scottish Government has paid out a total of £677.9 million to low income families  since the benefit – which is unique to Scotland within the UK – was first launched in February 2021.

Scottish Government data showed that, over the course of 2023-24, a total of £69.2 million was paid to families in Glasgow who are in receipt of the benefit, with families in Fife receiving £32.9 million, while payments totalling £32.2 million were made in North Lanarkshire.

Shirley-Anne Somerville is urging eligible families to apply for the Scottish Child Payment (Jane Barlow/PA)

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the payment, which totals £26.70 per child, is a key part of Scottish Government efforts to tackle child poverty.

With First Minister John Swinney having declared eradicating child poverty to be his Government’s “number one mission”, Ms Somerville said that the payment “plays a key part in that”.

She said the money, together with the Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods payments, means poorer families could have received almost £25,000 for each child by the time they reach the age of 16.

Ms Somerville insisted this was “helping to make sure all children in Scotland get the best start in life”.

She said the Scottish Government had “provided over £829 million to help people raise their families, putting money into the pockets of people who need it most”.

The Social Security Secretary continued: “This crucial cash is available as soon expectant parents know they are pregnant all the way through to their child starting nursery, then going to primary and secondary school and helps them cover costs of caring for their children.

“We know from our recent research that families say the application process is clear and doesn’t take too long to apply.

“So I would urge families to apply for our package of five family payments and get the money they are entitled to.”