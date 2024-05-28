Labour’s plans require no more tax rises, Reeves says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s plans require no more tax rises, Reeves says

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour was now ‘the natural party of British business’ in a speech at Rolls Royce in Derby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour was now 'the natural party of British business' in a speech at Rolls Royce in Derby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour will not announce any additional tax rises during the election campaign, Rachel Reeves has said.

The shadow chancellor also ruled out holding an emergency budget if Labour won the election, saying she would not hold a fiscal event without a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility – a process that would take 10 weeks.

Her statement means that a Labour government would be unlikely to bring forward a budget until at least September, given the timings of parliamentary recesses.

Rachel Reeves gave her speech to business leaders at Rolls Royce’s facility in Derby (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Standing in front of two jet engines at Rolls Royce’s plant in Derby on Tuesday, Ms Reeves said her party’s proposals meant there were “no additional tax rises needed beyond the ones I have set out”.

The increases already proposed include closing “loopholes” in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies and the Government’s plans to tax non-doms, and making private schools subject to VAT.

Ms Reeves also hinted that she would like to cut income tax and national insurance, but would not do so without being able to say how she would fund those cuts.

In her speech, the shadow chancellor said Labour was now “the natural party of British business” and promised to lead “the most pro-growth, pro-business Treasury” in the UK’s history, adding that corporation tax would be capped at its current level under a Labour government.

Ms Reeves said: “I know there is no policy that I can announce, no plan that can be drawn up in Whitehall, that will not be improved from engagement with business, and our manifesto will bear the imprint of that engagement.”

She also sought to emphasise Labour’s dividing lines with the Conservatives, saying her party would fight the election on the economy and blaming “Tory instability” for Britain’s economic situation.

Asked whether her support for business came at the expense of supporting workers, Ms Reeves insisted that Labour was both pro-worker and pro-business (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Reeves urged voters to “pass judgement” on the Conservatives, saying they had “failed on the economy”.

Scores of business leaders have already backed Labour, with 121 executives writing to The Times on Tuesday to declare their support for the party.

One of the signatories, Iceland founder Sir Malcolm Walker, publicly backed the Conservatives in 2015 when they were led by then-prime minister David Cameron.

The executives said the General Election was a “chance to change the country”, adding: “The UK has the potential to be one of the strongest economies in the world. A lack of political stability and the absence of consistent economic strategy have held it back.”

Asked whether her support for business came at the expense of supporting workers, Ms Reeves insisted that Labour was both pro-worker and pro-business, “recognising that you can’t be one without the other”.

She added: “You can’t be pro-working people unless you’re pro the businesses that create the jobs and the prosperity to ensure that good jobs are available all across our country.

“And you can’t be pro-business unless you’re pro-skilling up and supporting working people to fulfil their potential.”