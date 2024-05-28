Reeves says she is ‘social democrat’ after Starmer declares himself ‘socialist’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Reeves says she is ‘social democrat’ after Starmer declares himself ‘socialist’

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was a ‘social democrat’ when asked if she was a socialist (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rachel Reeves declined to say she was “a socialist” just a day after Sir Keir Starmer described himself as one.

Asked whether she was a socialist during a campaign visit to Rolls-Royce in Derby, the shadow chancellor said she had “always called myself a social democrat”.

She said: “What I mean by that is that I believe that children from whatever background they come from should get an equal start in life to the opportunities that our country offers.

“I believe in strong public services to support people all through their lives from the cradle to the grave, and I believe that work should always pay and offer security to people.”

Ms Reeves added that looking at Labour’s proposals and record in government was more important than “fixating on labels”.

Asked whether she was “relaxed” about people getting rich, she said: “I want businesses to be successful, and that includes paying people at the top properly for the work that they do.

“But I’m also committed to turn the minimum wage into a real living wage so that ordinary working people also benefit when the economy grows and is successful.”

In 1998, then-minister Peter Mandelson famously said he was “intensely relaxed about people getting filthy rich, as long as they pay their taxes”.

On Monday, party leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was both a “socialist” and a “progressive” when asked the same question, adding: “I’d describe myself as somebody who always puts the country first and party second.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC earlier on Tuesday that he was a “Christian socialist” in “the best traditions” of the term.

He added: “That’s about putting people first and to do that, you’ve got to have a set of policies that will deliver for people.”