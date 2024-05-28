Kuenssberg, Maitlis and Burley among broadcasters’ election night hosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Kuenssberg, Maitlis and Burley among broadcasters’ election night hosts

By Press Association
Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie will host the BBC’s election night coverage, while Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis will lead the line-up at Channel 4 and Kay Burley and Sophy Ridge will anchor for Sky News.

The BBC announced on Tuesday that Sunday morning political show presenter Kuenssberg and Mastermind host Myrie will take over from previous election night anchor Huw Edwards, who resigned and left the BBC last month after allegations that he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

BBC political editor Chris Mason and newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti will also provide analysis after votes are cast on July 4.

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme host Nick Robinson and 5 Live presenter Rachel Burden will front the radio coverage alongside the broadcaster’s chief political correspondent Henry Zeffman.

Jeremy Vine will broadcast from Cardiff with his election swingometer, while Kirsty Wark will be in Glasgow and Andrea Catherwood in Belfast.

Fiona Bruce, Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Nick Watt and Alex Forsyth are among the other BBC faces who will be reporting from key locations around the country.

On Channel 4, former BBC Newsnight host Maitlis will lead coverage alongside the channel’s lead London presenter Guru-Murthy.

Maitlis, who left the BBC in 2022 and is known for her Newsnight interview with the Duke of York, co-hosts The News Agents podcast alongside Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

She will be joined on the night by The Rest Is Politics podcast hosts Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, as well as some familiar faces from the reality TV show Gogglebox.

Broadcaster Cathy Newman will present from the Labour and Conservative campaign HQs while Channel 4 News political editor Gary Gibbon will deliver analysis.

At Sky News, chief presenter Burley will anchor their overnight results programme alongside political editor Beth Rigby, Sunday morning political show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips and data and economics editor Ed Conway.

The following morning, lead politics presenter Sophy Ridge will be live from Westminster to provide updates as the next government is announced.

She will be joined by deputy political editor Sam Coates and Sky News contributor Adam Boulton on the day.

ITV are yet to announce their line-up for the night but Tom Bradby is expected to lead the coverage after anchoring for the broadcaster at the last election in 2019.