Cameron calls for ‘swift probe’ into Israeli airstrikes on Rafah

By Press Association
Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel’s bombardment (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
The Foreign Secretary has called for a swift investigation into Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza city of Rafah at the weekend.

Lord Cameron was speaking after the deadly strikes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said were a “tragic mishap” and the country’s military said it was investigating.

Lord Cameron said on X, formerly Twitter: “Deeply distressing scenes following the airstrikes in Rafah this weekend.

“The IDF’s investigation must be swift, comprehensive & transparent.

“We urgently need a deal to get hostages out & aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable ceasefire.”

A Downing Street spokesman referred to Lord Cameron’s statement and the Prime Minister’s previous stance on the conflict.

“As we’ve said previously, the UK would not support a major military operation in Rafah unless we see a plan to protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians who remain there,” the spokesman said, adding that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made this point to Mr Netanyahu.

“Our focus is on finding the fastest way to end this conflict, which is to secure a deal which gets the hostages out and allows for a pause in the fighting.

“And so our focus is working with international partners to get that pause in the fighting and then turn that pause into a long-term sustainable ceasefire.”

Some of Israel’s closest allies, including the United States, have criticised the country over its war with Hamas.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has said he will apply for arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.