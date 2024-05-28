General Election puts Stormont programme for government in ‘jeopardy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
General Election puts Stormont programme for government in ‘jeopardy’

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the election created difficulties in publishing a programme for government (Liam McBurney/PA)
The General Election will make it very difficult for the Stormont Executive to publish a programme for government ahead of the summer recess, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill told MLAs that the Executive Office was receiving legal advice on whether it would be possible to publish the document before July 4.

Ms O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly had previously said they expected to produce the governmental plan before the summer break.

However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised many when he called a General Election for July 4.

During ministerial question time, Matthew O’Toole, the SDLP’s Stormont leader, asked when the full programme for government would be produced.

Ms O’Neill said the Executive had published its legislative programme and budget, ahead of the full programme for government setting out Executive priorities.

She added: “Unfortunately the election has been called towards the end of last week and the early advice that both the deputy First Minister and myself are receiving is that it is going to be very difficult to publish a programme for government now in the midst of an election campaign.

“But we are exploring that somewhat further because we were determined to try to get it out the door to complement the budget and the work of the legislative programme.

“We will keep the house updated in terms of the legal advice we are getting.

“The purdah period kicks in and makes it very difficult to do certain areas of work and the programme for government appears to fall under that category, but we’ll keep people posted.”

She added: “I think just in terms of the programme for government itself, we are all desperate to get our programme for government out the door, we are all desperate to get that in place.

“We will seek further advice to see what is possible in this space but unfortunately with the election being called it puts that in somewhat of a jeopardy in terms of being able to deliver it before July 4.”