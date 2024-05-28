Angela Rayner faces no further police action following ‘thorough’ investigation By Press Association May 28 2024, 4:09pm May 28 2024, 4:09pm Share Angela Rayner faces no further police action following ‘thorough’ investigation Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4994243/angela-rayner-faces-no-further-police-action-following-thorough-investigation/ Copy Link Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner (Danny Lawson/PA) Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will face no further action following a police investigation into her living arrangements. She had faced allegations she may have broken electoral law following a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation. “We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”