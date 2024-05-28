Police taking no further action on Rayner ‘draws a line’ under row, says Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police taking no further action on Rayner ‘draws a line’ under row, says Labour

By Press Association
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner will face ‘no further police action’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner will face ‘no further police action’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner faces no further action after police and council investigations into her living arrangements.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP had faced claims she may have broken electoral law and dodged capital gains tax and council tax.

Greater Manchester Police and Stockport Council both said they would take no further action.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Following allegations about Angela Rayner MP, Greater Manchester Police has completed a thorough, carefully considered and proportionate investigation.

“We have concluded that no further police action will be taken.”

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Tory deputy chairman James Daly.

The police said matters involving tax did not fall within their jurisdiction but they had shared information with Stockport Council and HM Revenue and Customs.

Stockport Council said it had reviewed the information and also concluded that no further action will be taken.

HMRC would not comment on an individual’s tax affairs, but it is understood they had already looked into the matter at Ms Rayner’s request and concluded there was no capital gains tax liability.

Questions about Ms Rayner’s living arrangements surfaced following suggestions in a book by former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft that she failed to properly declare her main home.

The unauthorised biography alleges that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne bought her former council house, in Vicarage Road in Stockport, Greater Manchester in 2007 under the right-to-buy scheme.

Her then husband was listed at another address in Lowndes Lane, about a mile away, which had also been bought under the right-to-buy scheme.

In the same year as her wedding, Ms Rayner is said to have re-registered the births of her two youngest children, giving her address as where her husband resided.

Boris Johnson visits Bury FC
Tory deputy chairman James Daly pushed for the police investigation (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Rayner has insisted that Vicarage Road was her “principal property” despite her husband living elsewhere at the time.

In 2015, Ms Rayner sold the property, making a £48,500 profit.

Couples can normally only count one property as their main home for capital gains tax purposes, prompting questions over whether she should have paid it.

Mr Daly had alleged she may have made a false declaration about where she was living on the electoral register.

A Labour spokesman said: “The police have now completed their investigation into claims made by the Conservative Party deputy chairman and have concluded that no further action will be taken.

“Angela cooperated fully with the police investigation throughout.

“Angela has always been clear that she was not liable for capital gains tax on the sale of the home she owned before she was an MP, that she was properly registered to vote, and paid the appropriate council tax. She took expert tax and legal advice which confirms this.

“This draws a line under the matter.”