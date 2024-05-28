Sunak spoke to Johnson ‘the other day’, amid speculation over campaign role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak spoke to Johnson ‘the other day’, amid speculation over campaign role

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he spoke to Boris Johnson “just the other day”, amid speculation about what role the former prime minister could play in the election campaign.

Mr Sunak said they had discussed “the risk” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer poses to the UK, as he declined to say whether his Downing Street predecessor-but-one would hit the campaign trail for him.

There has been speculation that Mr Johnson, still seen by many Conservatives as a strong campaigner, might help drum up support for the Tories as they languish behind Labour in the polls ahead of the July 4 General Election.

Johnson and Sunak
Rishi Sunak was Boris Johnson’s chancellor for two years (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Prime Minister told The Daily T podcast: “We’ve been in touch. We were in touch just the other day actually talking about the risk that Starmer would pose to our country’s security and the damage he would do.”

Asked whether Mr Johnson would campaign for him, Mr Sunak said: “That’s a question for him. He’s a busy guy as well.”

The relationship between the men has been tense since Mr Sunak’s resignation as chancellor under Mr Johnson’s premiership in July 2022, triggering a mass exodus of MPs from government and party roles.

Mr Sunak said he was “very proud of the things that we did together” before he became one of the first in a series of ministerial departures which ended in the former Tory leader’s downfall.

A rivalry between Mr Sunak and his former boss then emerged as he embarked on a campaign for Mr Johnson’s job, with both vying to take back control of the Tory Party after Liz Truss’ short-lived tenure as prime minister.

Mr Johnson entered the election fray on Friday, using his first Daily Mail column since the vote was called to attack Sir Keir.

In a sign he will not remain silent in the campaign period, Mr Johnson claimed the Labour leader would be the “most dangerous and left-wing prime minister since the 1970s” and that the Opposition would not maintain its hefty poll lead as election day approached.