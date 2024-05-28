‘Incredible’ technology to improve lives of type 1 diabetics to be rolled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Incredible’ technology to improve lives of type 1 diabetics to be rolled out

By Press Association
Neil Gray hailed the technology (Jane Barlow/PA)
Neil Gray hailed the technology (Jane Barlow/PA)

Access to “incredible” technology which can improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes is to be expanded with Scottish Government funding.

Up to £8.8 million will be used to roll out closed loop systems this year.

These systems consist of a glucose sensor linked to an insulin pump to automatically calculate how much insulin should be delivered – removing the burden of people needing to calculate their dosage and take injections.

A national team will support the rollout and it is hoped all children with type 1 diabetes will have access to the systems.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Closed loop systems are an incredible asset for those living with type 1 diabetes.

“It not only improves sugar control and reduces the risk of long term complications, but also removes a lot of the burden that people living with type 1 diabetes face on a day-to-day basis.

“The use of this technology can make it much easier for people to manage their diabetes, greatly reducing the risk of the health complications that can be associated with the condition.

“This is an example of the kind of innovation that can help transform healthcare, equipping the NHS to meet the challenges it currently faces.

“It will also greatly improve the lives of people living with diabetes, particularly children and their parents.”