‘Incredible’ technology to improve lives of type 1 diabetics to be rolled out

Access to “incredible” technology which can improve the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes is to be expanded with Scottish Government funding.

Up to £8.8 million will be used to roll out closed loop systems this year.

These systems consist of a glucose sensor linked to an insulin pump to automatically calculate how much insulin should be delivered – removing the burden of people needing to calculate their dosage and take injections.

A national team will support the rollout and it is hoped all children with type 1 diabetes will have access to the systems.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Closed loop systems are an incredible asset for those living with type 1 diabetes.

“It not only improves sugar control and reduces the risk of long term complications, but also removes a lot of the burden that people living with type 1 diabetes face on a day-to-day basis.

“The use of this technology can make it much easier for people to manage their diabetes, greatly reducing the risk of the health complications that can be associated with the condition.

“This is an example of the kind of innovation that can help transform healthcare, equipping the NHS to meet the challenges it currently faces.

“It will also greatly improve the lives of people living with diabetes, particularly children and their parents.”