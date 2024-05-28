Irish Parliament suspended as protesters call for sanctions on Israel

The Irish Parliament was suspended briefly after several protesters interrupted statements on Palestine to call for sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

The protesters in the public gallery chanted “sanctions now”, “stop arming Israel” and “close Shannon to the US military”.

One man held up a sign that said “divest”, while another person carried a large Palestinian flag.

This morning, Ireland formally recognised the State of Palestine. It is an occasion of deep significance to the people of Ireland. And many Palestinians have told me that Ireland’s decision has provided hope at what is a very dark time in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/kmt0YSjW02 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 28, 2024

After being ushered out of the public gallery and out of the grounds of Leinster House, the protesters told the PA news agency that while they welcomed recognition of Palestine, they wanted to call on Ireland to place sanctions on Israel.

They also called for the enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill and the Settlements Divestment Bill.

“We are eight months on and the bombs are still dropping,” said Anne Conway, who is involved in the Donnycarney Palestine Solidarity campaign.

“The women and children of Gaza are still being slaughtered, we’ve seen it yesterday in Rafah, and the international community have done nothing.

“We feel we’re making the voices of the Irish people heard when we did that.

“We do welcome the fact that they’ve recognised Palestinian statehood, it is a welcome thing, but it really won’t make any difference because Israel will not be brought to the negotiating table unless there’s massive sanctions introduced against them. Ireland has the standing to do that in the international community.”

Michelle Hayes of the Teachers For Palestine group said it was “really shameful” that the Irish premier Simon Harris and Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin “got up and left” the Dail chamber immediately after delivering their speeches.

“There are parallels between our struggle, and to see people who we have voted into government, who are representing us, to stand up, make a speech and then walk out in front of a packed gallery of Palestinians, it was shameful. I’m really, really, really so, so disappointed in the Government.”

A number of Palestinians were also watching from the public gallery who were not involved in the brief demonstration.

Palestine’s ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, watched from the distinguished visitors’ gallery.

During the debate in the Irish Parliament’s lower house, politicians called for an EU trade agreement with Israel to be suspended.

Earlier, Irish premier Simon Harris said there is an onus on every country and on the European Union “to use every lever at our disposal” to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement to the parliament as Ireland formally recognises the state of Palestine, Mr Harris said: “I welcome the decision of the Belgian presidency to convene a meeting on the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

“The human rights clauses in that agreement are and must be meaningful and when they’re not being adhered to, that too must have consequences.

“We need to look at all the levers at our disposal to bring about a cessation of violence before Netanyahu’s next tragic mistake.

“Formal recognition of the State of Palestine here today is an act of powerful, political and symbolic value. I hope it sends the Palestinian people a message of hope that in this, their darkest hour, Ireland stands with them.

People take photographs as the flag of Palestine flies outside Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“It is an expression of our view that Palestine holds and should be able to vindicate the full rights of the state, including self-determination, self-governance, territorial integrity and security, as well as recognising Palestine’s own obligations under international law.”

Mr Harris said that generations of Palestinians have endured occupation, dehumanisation and humiliation.

“In today’s West Bank we see an extreme form of Zionism fuel settler violence and appropriation of land, illegal actions that largely go unchecked,” he added.

Deputy premier Micheal Martin said he is confident other European countries will join Ireland, Norway and Spain in their recognition of the state of Palestine.

“It has long been my view that recognising Palestine would be most impactful if done in a co-ordinated manner with other partners,” Mr Martin told the Dail.

“That we have taken the decision to recognise the state of Palestine together with Norway and Spain – and in the wider context of a regional peace initiative – is important.

“I am confident that there is a growing consensus among like-minded partners that Palestinian statehood can no longer wait until the end of a process of final settlement negotiations between the parties.

“I anticipate that other European partners may decide to recognise Palestine in the coming weeks and months.

“The challenge now is to maintain this momentum. We need a fundamental paradigm shift in the way all of us in the international community view the solution to this conflict. We need urgency and we need concrete steps.

“We have said many times that an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access are essential. That remains essential and we will not rest until we have achieved this.”

Mr Martin was also critical of the Israeli government reaction to Ireland’s decision to recognise the Palestinian state.

Last week, ambassador Sonya McGuinness was summoned to the Israeli foreign affairs ministry and reprimanded over Ireland’s decision.

As proceedings started, Ms McGuinness was shown footage of Hamas that Israel claimed was filmed on October 7.

🇮🇪🤝🇵🇸 Today must be Ireland's first step in pushing for an end to the occupation, to apartheid, to the generations of human rights violations. Palestinians cry out for freedom, for justice, for human dignity. They cry out for life. Ireland and the world must see that they have… pic.twitter.com/Jq8qleb1CY — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 28, 2024

Mr Martin said the treatment of Ms McGuinness “fell far short of what we would expect from any country, irrespective of our political differences”.

“I have and will continue to treat Israel’s ambassador to Ireland with professional courtesy and respect. I expect the same in return. We wish to maintain functional diplomatic engagement and dialogue with Israel,” he added.

Ireland’s transport minister said he “prays that Palestine could, in time, follow a similar path to” Ireland’s journey to autonomy.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he shares the frustration of the Jewish community of the “one-sided approach” that some people are taking to the conflict on the Middle East.

“Let me also reiterate to Israel: the Irish people recognise your rights to exist as a nation, recognising Palestine does not in any way diminish your rights as a state, in fact it is the opposite,” he said.

“Our dearest wish is that establishment of a Palestinian state solidifies your existence and allows you to prosper and flourish in peace and harmony with your neighbours.

“I particularly want to offer reassurance to Jewish friends living here in Ireland, the last seven months have not been easy, and many may feel that there is a change in attitude towards them or people of their religion.

“We need to assure them they are welcome here, they belong here, they are as Irish as all of us.

“Long may Ireland be a home to Jewish people so they can continue their outstanding contribution to our nation in art, in science, in business and in politics. This house has benefited so much from people from our Jewish community.

“I share their frustration at the one-sided approach that some people take to the conflict. That some would appear to think that Israel’s government’s appalling actions mean they can be silent on Hamas’s atrocities – I do not.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that Palestinians in Gaza are enduring “horror on an unimaginable scale”.

Ms McDonald told Ireland’s parliament that world leaders “continue to draw a false equivalence between the impoverished occupied and the oppressive occupier”.

She accused Israel of “brazenly, repeatedly breaking” international law, adding: “Palestine is a nation threatened by annihilation.”

The Dublin TD added: “The world was always going to face a moment of reckoning on Palestine, and as Israel continues its brutal onslaught on the refugee population of Gaza and launch horrific madness and attacks on Rafah, I believe the moment of reckoning is now.

“Recognition of the Palestinian state can’t be the end, it has to be just the beginning: a new departure in pursuing freedom and justice for the Palestinians.”

Labour’s Aodhan O Riordain said that the EU can and must act further by suspending its trade agreement with Israel.

He said: “The EU is Israel’s largest trading partner with 32% of Israel’s imports coming from the EU and the Irish government can send a further message of solidarity by passing the Occupied Territories Bill to ban any goods and services produced in Israeli-occupied settlements in the West Bank.

“However, the reality is that there is one man with unparalleled influence to bring the disaster in Gaza to an end. His name is Joe Biden and he has to do better.

“We know things about peace processes in this country. We know that if there is to be peace it has to be premised in the absence of violence.

“We know that if there has to be peace, there has to be compromise. We know that if there is to be peace then one side cannot win absolutely.”