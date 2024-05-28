Geraint Davies says he is ‘unable’ to stand for Labour because of suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Geraint Davies says he is ‘unable’ to stand for Labour because of suspension

By Press Association
Geraint Davies (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Geraint Davies (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Geraint Davies, who remains suspended from the Labour Party after allegations of sexual harassment, has said he is standing down from Parliament at the General Election.

The Swansea West MP on Tuesday said he is “unable” to stand as a Labour candidate on July 4 because of his suspension.

Labour withdrew the whip from Mr Davies last June pending an investigation into reports of “incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour”.

He also faced allegations that he “boasted” about bringing sex workers into Parliament for drinks.

Mr Davies, who has been sitting as an Independent, denies the allegations.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Having been suspended a year ago following anonymous allegations posted in the media, I am disappointed that I have yet to have a Labour Party hearing and the opportunity to clear my name.

“As a result, I am unable to stand as a Labour candidate in the forthcoming General Election and will continue to pursue a fair hearing after it.”

He also said that “it has been an honour and privilege to have served the people of Swansea West as their Member of Parliament for the past 14 years”.

Mr Davies joins a growing list of MPs announcing their decisions not to seek re-election.

Five Labour MPs, including shadow ministers, on Monday said they would stand down, adding up to 29 in Sir Keir Starmer’s party leaving Parliament.

On the Tory side, a post-war record of 78 MPs are stepping down as the party languishes behind Labour in the polls, surpassing the previous high of 72 who quit before Labour’s 1997 landslide.

They include prominent Conservative figures Michael Gove, Theresa May and Dame Andrea Leadsom.

Labour has been contacted for comment.