MPs call for urgent reform of Government culture to make the UK ‘fit for future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MPs call for urgent reform of Government culture to make the UK ‘fit for future’

By Press Association
MPs call for urgent reform of Government culture to make the UK ‘fit for future’ (PA)
MPs call for urgent reform of Government culture to make the UK ‘fit for future’ (PA)

A Government committee has called for an “urgent reform” of Government culture to improve strategic decision making and make UK “fit for the future”.

The House of Commons Liaison Committee, made up of MPs who chair Commons select committees, has released a report detailing how the Government can improve strategic thinking and future-proof decision making for generations to come.

The report said the Government should develop a physical campus for a “National School for Government and Public Services”.

The committee said having a physical campus would create “a ‘network effect’ of civil servants across departments, enabling more effective collaboration in future”.

This would “embed cultural change in Whitehall” and develop a shared culture of strategic thinking and break the cycle of short-term thinking.

The committee heard evidence that younger generations are becoming “detached from democracy” and are more open to authoritarianism, with the failure to address long-term issues like housing and climate change leading to a disengagement with the political system.

Liaison Committee chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin said: “Getting Parliament and government to be more strategic than they have been over the past 20 or 30 years is vital to restoring public confidence in our entire democratic system, particularly among younger generations who will inherit the consequences of what governments do now.

“The next government should seize this offer from Parliament to support and scrutinise strategic thinking for the future.”

The report outlined that the next government should set out its national strategy to Parliament annually and define five or six “key strategic priorities” which would be monitored and subject to an annual report to Parliament.

The committee also recommended creating a new select committee called the Committee For The Future with a specific focus on future generations which would hold ministers and officials to account for the Government’s national strategy.