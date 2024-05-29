What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Wednesday

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a pottery factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to a pottery factory in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire (Aaron Chown/PA)

Here’s your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Wednesday:

– Tories apprenticeships promise

Rishi Sunak has vowed to replace “rip-off” university degrees with 100,000 more apprenticeships a year by the end of the next parliament.

The Prime Minister, who will be campaigning in the South West on Wednesday, said his party is “offering our young people the employment opportunities and financial security they need to thrive”.

Students
The Tories want to shut down ‘rip-off’ university courses with low future earnings potential (Joe Giddens/PA)

The law would be changed to give England’s universities watchdog new powers to shut down courses deemed as underperforming under the Conservatives’ plan.

But Labour said the policy is “laughable” after the Tories “presided over a halving of apprenticeships for young people”, while the Liberal Democrats described it as “more muddled, ill-thought-through bluster from a party that has decimated our education sector and our economy”.

– Labour plans to resuscitate NHS

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting will detail plans to cut NHS waiting lists on a visit to the West Midlands, warning that the current 7.54 million treatment backlog could soar to 10 million if the Tories stay in power.

Labour would create an extra 40,000 appointments, scans and operations each week during evenings and weekends and double the numbers of scanners.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting (Jacob King/PA)

The plans would cost about £1.3 billion, which the party says will be funded by clamping down on tax dodgers and tightening up the rules on non-domiciled people.

But the Conservatives said it was “more ‘copy and paste’ politics from Labour” and highlighted their own long-term workforce plan and £3.4 billion plan to upgrade NHS technology.

– Yellow Hammer 1 heads to Wales

The Lib Dem battle bus tour will take Sir Ed Davey to Wales to launch the party’s election campaign there.

Alongside Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, he will set out a rescue plan for farmers including £1 billion in extra funding.

General Election campaign 2024
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey falls into the water while paddleboarding on Lake Windermere (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Ed said: “Conservative neglect has left too many farmers on their knees” and that his party “will champion the best of Welsh farming”.

The Lib Dems won no seats in Wales at the 2019 election, but hope to oust Tory MPs in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe.

– SNP tells Labour to nationalise rail services

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will urge Labour to fully nationalise Network Rail as he officially opens the Levenmouth rail link, Fife, on Wednesday.

The Scottish Government has brought ScotRail into public ownership and the SNP leader said Sir Keir should “follow the SNP’s lead”.

But shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray described it as an “embarrassing blunder” from the SNP leader as Labour “has a real plan to nationalise and modernise rail across the UK”.