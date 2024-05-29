Fact check: Both Tory and Labour net zero grid plans need more than £100bn extra

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Fact check: Both Tory and Labour net zero grid plans need more than £100bn extra

By Press Association
Any attempt to decarbonise the grid will require major investment (Peter Byrne/PA)
Any attempt to decarbonise the grid will require major investment (Peter Byrne/PA)

On several occasions the Conservative Party and prominent Conservative politicians have claimed that Labour’s net zero plans for the National Grid will cost £116 billion.

In one report, the Tories also claimed the Labour policy would cost that much every year.

Evaluation

The claim is sourced from a report which says the Labour proposal will cost £116 billion extra over 11 years than is currently being spent, while the same report predicts the current Conservative Government’s policy would require an extra £104.6 billion being spent over the same period.

The facts

Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. This decarbonisation can be achieved through a combination of emission reduction and emission removal, with the ultimate aim to limit further global warming.

A 2023 report from the Policy Exchange think tank which included modelling and energy data from Aurora Energy Research claimed that to get the electricity grid in Great Britain to net zero by 2030 would cost an additional £116 billion across 11 years under Labour’s plans.

That was broken down to £15.6 billion per year until 2030, and then £4.4 billion per year between 2031 and 2035.

This money is on top of current investments and what is already forecast to be invested over that time period. In 2022 those investments totalled £23 billion from both public and private sectors.

Aurora Energy Research – an analytics company founded by professors from Oxford University – said the Labour plans were “infeasible in the timeframe”.

Meanwhile, the Government’s current net zero plans – which were introduced by Boris Johnson’s government in 2021 – are spread over a slightly longer period and aim to ensure the grid is decarbonised by 2035.

This policy would, according to the Policy Exchange report, also require billions of pounds of extra investment – £104.6 billion over 11 years.

This would come to around £8.2 billion a year until 2030 and then £11.1 billion a year between 2031 and 2035.

Links

Conservative Party post on X (archived)

Rishi Sunak post on X (archived)

Conservative Party – Labour’s Tax rises report with yearly cost claim on page 5 (archived)

National Grid definition of net zero (archived)

Policy Exchange – Decarbonising the grid (archived)

Aurora Energy Research (archived)

Labour – Make Britain a Clean Energy Superpower (archived)

Gov.uk – Plans unveiled to decarbonise UK power system by 2035 (archived)

Election Check 24