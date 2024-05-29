Keir Starmer does not rule out working with ‘reasonable’ ex-mayor Andy Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer does not rule out working with ‘reasonable’ ex-mayor Andy Street

By Press Association
Former West Midlands mayor Andy Street (Jacob King/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer declined to rule out working with Tory former West Midlands mayor Andy Street if Labour wins the General Election.

The Labour leader on Wednesday said he did not have any immediate plans to do so, but described Mr Street as “a reasonable person” and suggested his party would welcome Tory-turned-Labour voters.

Mr Street, a Conservative, had hoped to cling on in the West Midlands in the May regional elections, but was beaten by Labour challenger Richard Parker with a majority of just 1,508 votes.

General Election campaign 2024
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with student nurses and trainee medics during a campaign visit to Worcester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

On Tuesday, Mr Street ruled out running to become an MP in the July 4 election, but hinted that he would be open to another political role.

In a statement, the former John Lewis managing director said: “Many will assume now that I am destined to go back into business.

“But I still feel I have much to contribute to public life in a leadership role, and I look forward to exploring opportunities to do just that.”

Asked whether he might offer Mr Street a role in a future Labour government, Sir Keir told reporters during a campaign visit to Worcester: “I always felt that Andy Street was a reasonable person.

“I’ve not got any plans to work with him. But I thought he was a reasonable person.

“There’s a lot of reasonable people, including people who voted Conservative, even were Conservative candidates as he was, that want to see our country and our communities move forward.

“If we’re privileged to come in to serve, we will be opening an invitation to those that vote Labour and those that don’t traditionally vote Labour.”

Mr Street belongs to the One Nation wing of the Conservative Party.

In his statement, he said he still believes “strongly in my brand of moderate and inclusive conservatism and will continue to use my voice ferociously to champion that approach – whatever happens on July 4”.

Following Labour’s win in the West Midlands and a mauling for the Tories in the local elections, Mr Street warned Rishi Sunak against lurching rightwards, saying that “winning from that centre ground is what happens”.